Man kills friend over US$5

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 28-YEAR-old Mvurwi man allegedly killed his friend following a dispute over a US$5 debt.Langton Machengo appeared before Guruve magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa yesterday for initial remand.Machengo was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to December 7.Prosecutor Carson Kundiona alleged that last Friday, Machengo was drinking beer with his now late friend Evans Maruyi at a bottle store in Mvurwi.The two had a misunderstanding over opaque beer and Maruyi first attacked the suspect with open hands demanding Us$5, which he claimed Machengo owed him.In retaliation, Machengo picked a log and assaulted the now-deceased twice on the head.Maruyi died on his way to Guruve district Hospital.