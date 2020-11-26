Man kills son

News / National

by Staff reporter

A MUTARE man yesterday appeared in court facing murder charges for assaulting his son to death after accusing him of showing disrespect.Thomas Muchakabvura (40) was not asked to plead when he appeared before Mutare magistrate Tendai Mahwe.Prosecutors said on November 25, at around 10am, Muchakabvura made an arrangement with his son to visit Penhalonga.He discouraged his son from preparing early and the son answered back.This did not go down well with the father, who locked the doors before tripping his son.He pressed the boy down with his right foot before tying his hands and legs with electric cables.Muchakabvura assaulted his son all over his body before dragging him to the veranda.He went out for three hours only to find his son dead upon his return.Muchakabvura made a false report to the police saying his son had been killed during a robbery, but investigations led to his arrest.