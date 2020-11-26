Soldier trades gun for the mic

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) officer and rising sungura musician, Masharl Farirepi, who fronts Orchestra Zaka Kings, has made his intentions clear with two promising singles whose quality demonstrates great artistry and musical prowess.The promising musician, whose love for music started at a tender age, says he is happy to be doing what he loves best and will be producing more music for as long as he breathes."I am from Maraire village in the Chief Nhema area of Zaka district in Masvingo and sungura music is a sound we grew up listening to," Farirepi said."I am happy to be playing my part in preserving this genre and in as much as i am a fully employed member of the ZNA 3 battalion, I could not resist the lure of the microphone."While some of today's musicians only have the passion, but are found wanting when it comes to talent and quality of music, the gunman's first two singles Hapana Asina wake and Kwade Moyo are so rich in lyrical depth, sound and arrangement that one would mistake him for a seasoned crooner."The two singles were recorded at Kunashe Studios and they both speak to our everyday experiences," Farirepi said."I grew up in the rural areas and I have full understanding of life having experienced both rural and urban life."The (military) training that we also got helped shape my discipline and dedication to the art, hence the heavy investment in the quality of my music."Farirepi also told Standard Style that sungura music fans and his followers should expect more from him as he has just finished recording two more singles to make a full album."The first two singles were a precursor of more to come and i am happy to have finished recording two more singles," he said.Farirepi said it was important for all local musicians to produce quality music that can compete even at international level."I believe music should not be for fun. Let's invest in the quality and effective marketing of our work," he said.