Red Cross elects new board

THE Zimbabwe red Cross Society (ZrCS) has elected a new board led by Edson Mlambo.

Mlambo retained his position as national president after beating Lovemore Dube in an election that was held yesterday.

ZRCS held its annual general meeting (AGM) yesterday that also ushered in Dubelizwe Mpofu as the vice-president. Paradzai Dakwa was elected treasurer of the humanitarian organisation.

The election, which was marred by upheavals and infighting in the run-up, was witnessed by the director policy, public relations and international affairs in the Defence ministry Nicholas Mbara, International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC) head of the Southern Africa Cluster Michael Charles and International Committee of the red Cross head for Southern Africa Mamadou Sow.

"On behalf of IFRC, we would like to congratulate the new board," Charles said.

"We are certain that through this election, ZRCS will be complete as we start on a new journey. Let us continue working together for humanity. We will facilitate the induction of the new board. Let us not fight ourselves, but concentrate on our core mandate of serving humanity."

Sow urged the new board to unite the red Cross family.

"We would like to congratulate the new board. Let us continue to live by example as guided by our fundamental principles as the red Cross," Sow said.

"We are a trusted brand worldwide due to our work and let us continue working together for humanity. each member should be given an opportunity to contribute to the betterment of humanity.

He said the ICRC would continue working closely with the ZrCS. "The ongoing challenges should be tackled once and for all. It had dragged for too long in the midst of a global crisis of Covid-19. I believe we will come out of this crisis and differences," Sow said.

"Mediation and reconciliation were critical for the new board."

Mlambo pledged to work with everyone and bring sanity to the organisation.

"Considering that we are going through turbulent times as Zimbabwe red Cross, we pledge that we will continue to work together in a transparent and accountable manner," he said.

"There is no winner or loser out of this process, humanity should always be our priority."

ZRCS volunteers, who were the first to react to the Cyclone Idai disaster as well as the first aiders who responded to the White City bombing incident, were also recognised and honoured at the AGM.

Source - the standard

