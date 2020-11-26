Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Teachers jostle for Zanu-PF positions

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
TWO serving civil servants in Mwenezi are campaigning for positions in the Zanu-PF district coordinating committee (DCC) elections to be held early December in violation of the law, it has emerged.

According to section 200 of the constitution, no member of the civil service is allowed to further the interests of any political party or cause or act in a partisan manner.

Master Makope, the headmaster for Dhiziri Secondary School, and Marvelous Chifumuro, a teacher at Sangwari Secondary School, are seeking the positions of political commissar and secretary for finance, respectively.

Makope admitted that he was contesting for a position in the ruling party polls, and said he saw nothing wrong with it.

"Yes, it's true I am campaigning," Makope said.

"Maybe we are basing on a different law. the law says I should resign if I win; if I don't I will retain my post.

"You want me to resign, what if I lose?"

Chifumuro could not be reached for comment as his mobile phone was switched off.

Mwenezi district schools inspector Philip Gumbo refused to comment on the matter.

"I am not in a position to comment on that issue, talk to my seniors," he said when called for comment.

Masvingo provincial education director Zedius Chitiga also refused to comment on the matter.

"Refer to the constitution and you will see what it says," Chitiga said.

Zanu-PF secretary for legal affairs Munyaradzi Paul Mangwana is on record saying no government employee should contest for political office or assume any position in a political party before resigning from the civil service.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare minister Paul Mavima could not be reached for comment.

The Judicial Service Commission said it is investigating Harare-based magistrate Milton Serima, who is standing in the Zanu-PF DCC elections in Mt Darwin.

A prosecutor in Gweru, Namatirai Chipere, was forced to resign after it was revealed that she wanted to stand in the Zanu-PF internal polls.

Source - the standard

