Gang stabs man to death

police are appealing for information leading to the arrest of three hired thugs, who are on the run after they stabbed to death a Makonde villager.Reginald Ndoro (30) of plot Number 2, Kapiri village Mkonde was waylaid by the assailants last Monday evening.Ndoro was in the company of his girlfriend when they were approached by a five-member gang at slaughter dam. The five stabbed the man four times on the backside and once on the schest. He later died due to excessive bleeding. Two of the suspects, Blessing Murupi (24) and Progress Mudzungwa (18), have since been arrested and will appearin court soon.Mashonaland West acting provincial police spokesperson sergeant Vengai Madyavanhu confirmed the incident."The gang called the deceased by name as he approached slaughter dam and he complied while the girlfriend proceeded," Madyavanhu said."When she was a few metres away, she heard the deceased crying for help. Upon arrival, she found that he was lying in a pool of blood. The assailants had vanished into the dark."