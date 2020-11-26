Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

War vets snub Matemadanda

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Defence and War Veterans deputy minister Victor Matemedanda was yesterday forced to cancel a scheduled address at a meeting of former liberation war fighters in Marondera after a rival group organised a parallel event.

Matemadanda, who was allegedly poisoned at a recent Zanu-PF provincial coordinating committee meeting addressed by President emmerson Mnangagwa in the same town on November 14, was scheduled to address the war veterans gathered at Mbuya Nehanda Hall.

The Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) had organised the provincial coordinating committee meeting.

Matemadanda is said to have deployed a political commissar, whose identity could not be immediately established, to address the former fighters led by Peter Sigauke after the chaos became apparent.

"Disgruntled war veterans led by one Samunda were having their own meeting at the Zanu-PF provincial party headquarters," a war veteran, who requested anonymity said.

"Cde Matemadanda was supposed to go to the hall, but at the party provincial headquarters, there was another meeting.

"He was forced to abort the meeting and deployed a political commissar, who comes from Manicaland, in his place."

But Matemadanda said he was not aware of the meeting.

"I was at school, I am not aware of the meetings you are talking about," Matemadanda said.

However, this journalist witnessed war veterans being bussed from the province's nine districts to Mbuya Nehanda Hall where they waited to be addressed by the deputy minister, who was in a no show.

Some war veterans were overhead urging their colleagues to snub the meeting of the rival faction at the party provincial headquarters.

It could not be immediately verified why Matemadanda's meeting was pencilled in for Mbuya Nehanda Hall instead of the Zanu-PF provincial offices.

The ZNLWVA are now an arm of the ruling party.

War veterans played a very active role in the ouster of the late former president Robert Mugabe in November 2017.

The ex-combatants are now divided with some accusing their leaders of neglecting their welfare.

Matemadanda was appointed Defence deputy minister and Zanu-PF political commissar after the coup while spokesperson Douglas Mahiya was promoted to the politburo to represent the ex-fighters.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

What Zanu-PF can learn from China

54 mins ago | 50 Views

MDC Alliance Women's Assembly lights up Lupane

1 hr ago | 192 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga camps clash over G40

3 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Covid-19 certificates needed to cross Beitbridge border

3 hrs ago | 483 Views

Gang stabs man to death

3 hrs ago | 464 Views

Teachers jostle for Zanu-PF positions

3 hrs ago | 504 Views

Red Cross elects new board

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zimbabwean mines now 'death traps'

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Every Zimbabwean deserves secure land rights

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Govt mounts fresh plan to save Zisco

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Tobacco exports net US$690 million

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Soldier trades gun for the mic

3 hrs ago | 286 Views

Plumtree businessman shot dead by an injiva

3 hrs ago | 879 Views

Residents threaten rates payment boycott

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Global rugby stars back Sables

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

We're not the first lady's cronies, says MP

3 hrs ago | 269 Views

Man kills son

3 hrs ago | 182 Views

Man kills friend over US$5

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Fears of deadly second wave of COVID-19 mount

3 hrs ago | 171 Views

Zesa reduces tariffs, introduces new band

3 hrs ago | 404 Views

Mnangagwa to address female councillors

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Zimbabwe puts cap on sugar imports

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

$123m for pregnant school girls

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

600 000 to sit for exams amid Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe tightens security at SA border

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Ginimbi's well-kept secret . . .

3 hrs ago | 698 Views

Harare Mayor remanded in custody

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwe's unmonitored airstrips to be closed

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Ginimbi's secret love child revealed

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

Reprieve for Covid-19+ students

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Tortoise carrying prophet nabbed

10 hrs ago | 1978 Views

Women nabbed for assaulting minor over cheating hubby

10 hrs ago | 1347 Views

Only few heads have to roll in Midlands for sanity to prevail

10 hrs ago | 858 Views

FC Platinum off to winning start in CAF Champions League

15 hrs ago | 1290 Views

Zanu-PF youths march in solidarity with murder accused leader

16 hrs ago | 1844 Views

Moana's family give socialite emotional send-off

16 hrs ago | 4184 Views

Chamisa bid to build school, hospital hits brick wall

16 hrs ago | 4452 Views

Fired Rural District Council CEO refuses to surrender vehicle

16 hrs ago | 865 Views

Women steal boyfried's money, loses it in gambling

16 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Jail nightmare for Chamisa's mayor as magistrate fails to turn up

16 hrs ago | 1046 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days