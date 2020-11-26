News / National
MDC Alliance Women's Assembly lights up Lupane
1 hr ago | Views
MDC Alliance Women's Assembly hosted annual World Aids day event in Dandanda Lupane West constituency yesterday.
The assembly lighted up Dandanda which is located in the deepest rural parts of Matebeland north.
The women' s assembly is dedicated on women's revolution working together for the total emancipation of women.
The assembly lighted up Dandanda which is located in the deepest rural parts of Matebeland north.
The women' s assembly is dedicated on women's revolution working together for the total emancipation of women.
Source - Tarisai Mudahondo