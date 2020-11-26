Zhemu Soda electrifies Mash Central

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Energy Minister Zhemu Soda has received praises in Mashonaland Central province after he made sure that electricity and fuel is readly available in the province.

Being a Muzarabani North legislator and the first cabinet Minister from that marginalized area he is trying hard to please his province.Farmers in the province expressed gratitude to his work."We are very fortunate here in Mash Central to have our own Minister who is working hard to provide both electricity and fuel," Givemore Soko said.A wheat farmers in Mazowe Sarah Gomwe said unlike the previous year she had a poor yield due to power cuts but this year the story was different."The coming in of Soda changed my yield last year we had so many power cuts but this season we harvested without a challenge and we are receiving our fuel in service stations without hustles," she said jovially.Soda was appointed in August after Fortune Chasi was shown the exit door.