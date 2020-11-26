Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zhemu Soda electrifies Mash Central

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
Energy Minister Zhemu Soda has received praises in Mashonaland Central province after he made sure that electricity and fuel is readly available in the province.


Being a Muzarabani North legislator and the first cabinet Minister from that marginalized area he is trying hard to please his province.

Farmers in the province expressed gratitude to his work.

"We are very fortunate here in Mash Central to have our own Minister who is working hard to provide both electricity and fuel," Givemore Soko said.

A wheat farmers in Mazowe Sarah Gomwe said unlike the previous year she had a poor yield due to power cuts but this year the story was different.

"The coming in of Soda changed my yield last year we had so many power cuts but this season we harvested without a challenge and we are receiving our fuel in service stations without hustles," she said jovially.

Soda was appointed in August after Fortune Chasi was shown the exit door.

Source - Byo24news

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa aims his guns at Zanu-PF land barons

1 hr ago | 259 Views

Zanu-PF safeguards DCC polls

1 hr ago | 68 Views

'Illegal kombis risking lives'

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Gweru school records 20 Covid-19 cases

1 hr ago | 161 Views

SA deploys soldiers to stop truck attacks

1 hr ago | 204 Views

Black Friday flops in SA

1 hr ago | 283 Views

Things no longer looking good at NUST

3 hrs ago | 2174 Views

What Zanu-PF can learn from China

8 hrs ago | 1047 Views

MDC Alliance Women's Assembly lights up Lupane

9 hrs ago | 1975 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga camps clash over G40

10 hrs ago | 4085 Views

War vets snub Matemadanda

10 hrs ago | 3598 Views

Covid-19 certificates needed to cross Beitbridge border

10 hrs ago | 1695 Views

Gang stabs man to death

10 hrs ago | 1440 Views

Teachers jostle for Zanu-PF positions

10 hrs ago | 1552 Views

Red Cross elects new board

10 hrs ago | 300 Views

Zimbabwean mines now 'death traps'

10 hrs ago | 286 Views

Every Zimbabwean deserves secure land rights

10 hrs ago | 149 Views

Govt mounts fresh plan to save Zisco

10 hrs ago | 272 Views

Tobacco exports net US$690 million

10 hrs ago | 124 Views

Soldier trades gun for the mic

10 hrs ago | 585 Views

Plumtree businessman shot dead by an injiva

10 hrs ago | 2334 Views

Residents threaten rates payment boycott

11 hrs ago | 255 Views

Global rugby stars back Sables

11 hrs ago | 126 Views

We're not the first lady's cronies, says MP

11 hrs ago | 1151 Views

Man kills son

11 hrs ago | 363 Views

Man kills friend over US$5

11 hrs ago | 232 Views

Fears of deadly second wave of COVID-19 mount

11 hrs ago | 352 Views

Zesa reduces tariffs, introduces new band

11 hrs ago | 1236 Views

Mnangagwa to address female councillors

11 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwe puts cap on sugar imports

11 hrs ago | 177 Views

$123m for pregnant school girls

11 hrs ago | 211 Views

600 000 to sit for exams amid Covid-19

11 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zimbabwe tightens security at SA border

11 hrs ago | 267 Views

Ginimbi's well-kept secret . . .

11 hrs ago | 1803 Views

Harare Mayor remanded in custody

11 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zimbabwe's unmonitored airstrips to be closed

11 hrs ago | 333 Views

Ginimbi's secret love child revealed

11 hrs ago | 627 Views

Reprieve for Covid-19+ students

11 hrs ago | 111 Views

Tortoise carrying prophet nabbed

17 hrs ago | 2244 Views

Women nabbed for assaulting minor over cheating hubby

18 hrs ago | 1482 Views

Only few heads have to roll in Midlands for sanity to prevail

18 hrs ago | 946 Views

FC Platinum off to winning start in CAF Champions League

23 hrs ago | 1464 Views

Zanu-PF youths march in solidarity with murder accused leader

23 hrs ago | 1922 Views

Moana's family give socialite emotional send-off

23 hrs ago | 5568 Views

Chamisa bid to build school, hospital hits brick wall

24 hrs ago | 5380 Views

Fired Rural District Council CEO refuses to surrender vehicle

24 hrs ago | 909 Views

Women steal boyfried's money, loses it in gambling

24 hrs ago | 1175 Views

Jail nightmare for Chamisa's mayor as magistrate fails to turn up

24 hrs ago | 1146 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days