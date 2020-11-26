Zanu-PF safeguards DCC polls

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF has come up with a raft of measures to ensure that this coming weekend's district co-ordinating committee (DCC) polls will not descend into chaos.Speaking in Harare on Friday, at a party function for editors, Zanu-PF secretary for administration, Obert Mpofu, said they had come up with a framework to ring-fence the polls and to ensure that the process was not marred by violence and claims of fraud."The national elections command centre will be located at the party headquarters in Harare and will be presided over by the national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, as well as (Lovemore) Matuke, the national security secretary, and the national political commissar secretary (Victor Matemadanda)."This team will be supported by other politburo members. The DCC elections will also be governed by the following key parameters; the electoral college will consist of district executive committee members."The deployment of supervisory teams to provinces will be on December 3. The voters' roll will be as per the 2017-2018 approved membership register and we are warning those that would go against regulations by coming up with parallel structures to desist from this."The elections supervisory team in each province will be super – vised by a team from a different province. Ballot papers will only consist of the approved candidates," Mpofu said.Former Zanu-PF political commissar, Engelbert Rugeje, would supervise the DCC elections in Manicaland.Former Foreign Affairs minister, Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, would be in charge of Mashonaland Central - while the Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda, would oversee the polls in Mashonaland East.Masvingo political heavyweight, Josiah Hungwe, would be in charge of the elections in Mashonaland West, while politburo member Munyaradzi Machacha would be calling the shots in Matabeleland South. Former War Veterans minister Christopher Mutsvangwa would preside over elections in Matabeleland North, while acting Zanu-PF spokesperson, Patrick Chinamasa would be in charge of the Midlands.Former Transport minister Joram Gumbo would keep an eye on proceedings in Masvingo. Ever since the former liberation movement announced the resurrection of the divisive party structures, chaotic jostling for positions has threatened to tear up the former liberation movement anew.Some desperate senior party officials have even been alleged to have abused President Emmerson Mnangagwa's and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga's names - in a bid to force through the names of their preferred candidates ahead of the polls.The DCC structures elect Zanu-PF's 10 provincial executives - from where the party and Mnangagwa draw members of the central committee and the politburo hence the huge interest in this exercise.The DCCs were disbanded in 2012 after they were deemed to be fanning factionalism during Mnangagwa and former vice president Joice Mujuru's battles to succeed the late former president Robert Mugabe.