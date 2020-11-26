Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Electricity conducting tree torments residents

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
RESIDENTS of Magwegwe high density suburb in Bulawayo have made desperate pleas to the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) and city council to cut a tall tree which is interfering with a high voltage ZESA power line in the area.

Residents who spoke to NewZimbabwe.com said the tree was causing some electric shocks when they touch water taps and walls in their homes.

Opposition Economic Freedom Fighters Zimbabwe (EFF Zimbabwe) Bulawayo provincial chairperson, Martin Ncube said several houses in the high-density suburb have been affected by the problem.

"There is a tall tree which is in the boundary of the houses. This tree is disturbing ZESA lines which cause some houses to experience electric shocks on walls and water taps.

"This has affecting a number of houses and residents are afraid that one day we might lose lives through electrocution," Ncube said.

He said residents recently reported the problem to the city council, but they were referred to ZESA.

"When the residents went to report to ZESA, they were told to go back to the city council. The residents are now confused because the two organisations are refusing to accept responsibility," he said.

Another resident, Mildred Ndlovu said they have for a long time been pleading with ZESA to cut the tree.

"Each time we get in contact with either water or any metal object, we experience electrical shocks. The vibration from the power line at times is also unbearable. We have reported this issue to both ZESA and council but nothing has been done," said Ndlovu.

According to scientists, electric shocks are associated with risks of child leukemia and cancer.

Bulawayo City council spokesperson Nesisa Mpofu had not responded to questions sent to her while ZESA officials could not be reached for comment.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Trump goes for 'jecha' tactics

29 mins ago | 70 Views

Chamisa and Trumpism - Sanctions, Sex and Infiltration

31 mins ago | 60 Views

Zanu-PF councillor falls off bicycle, and dies

32 mins ago | 78 Views

Mohadi's 'marriage' on rocks: younger 'wife' deserts him

38 mins ago | 214 Views

Bosso to train in Dembare colours

45 mins ago | 73 Views

2008 election violence victims walk away empty handed

50 mins ago | 47 Views

BCC demands top-ups for purchased stands

60 mins ago | 70 Views

Zanu-PF emerges biggest winner in major scandal

1 hr ago | 71 Views

CIO owns abductions car rental company

1 hr ago | 140 Views

Chamisa ally in horrific accident

1 hr ago | 306 Views

Mnangagwa aims his guns at Zanu-PF land barons

5 hrs ago | 1007 Views

Zanu-PF safeguards DCC polls

5 hrs ago | 244 Views

'Illegal kombis risking lives'

5 hrs ago | 450 Views

Gweru school records 20 Covid-19 cases

5 hrs ago | 640 Views

SA deploys soldiers to stop truck attacks

5 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Black Friday flops in SA

5 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Zhemu Soda electrifies Mash Central

6 hrs ago | 1607 Views

Things no longer looking good at NUST

6 hrs ago | 4513 Views

What Zanu-PF can learn from China

12 hrs ago | 1133 Views

MDC Alliance Women's Assembly lights up Lupane

12 hrs ago | 2156 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga camps clash over G40

13 hrs ago | 4750 Views

War vets snub Matemadanda

13 hrs ago | 4057 Views

Covid-19 certificates needed to cross Beitbridge border

13 hrs ago | 1860 Views

Gang stabs man to death

13 hrs ago | 1524 Views

Teachers jostle for Zanu-PF positions

13 hrs ago | 1617 Views

Red Cross elects new board

13 hrs ago | 331 Views

Zimbabwean mines now 'death traps'

13 hrs ago | 316 Views

Every Zimbabwean deserves secure land rights

13 hrs ago | 172 Views

Govt mounts fresh plan to save Zisco

13 hrs ago | 304 Views

Tobacco exports net US$690 million

13 hrs ago | 136 Views

Soldier trades gun for the mic

14 hrs ago | 641 Views

Plumtree businessman shot dead by an injiva

14 hrs ago | 2760 Views

Residents threaten rates payment boycott

14 hrs ago | 304 Views

Global rugby stars back Sables

14 hrs ago | 143 Views

We're not the first lady's cronies, says MP

14 hrs ago | 1330 Views

Man kills son

14 hrs ago | 408 Views

Man kills friend over US$5

14 hrs ago | 253 Views

Fears of deadly second wave of COVID-19 mount

14 hrs ago | 399 Views

Zesa reduces tariffs, introduces new band

14 hrs ago | 1640 Views

Mnangagwa to address female councillors

14 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zimbabwe puts cap on sugar imports

14 hrs ago | 204 Views

$123m for pregnant school girls

14 hrs ago | 238 Views

600 000 to sit for exams amid Covid-19

14 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwe tightens security at SA border

14 hrs ago | 310 Views

Ginimbi's well-kept secret . . .

14 hrs ago | 2343 Views

Harare Mayor remanded in custody

14 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwe's unmonitored airstrips to be closed

14 hrs ago | 397 Views

Ginimbi's secret love child revealed

14 hrs ago | 843 Views

Reprieve for Covid-19+ students

14 hrs ago | 119 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days