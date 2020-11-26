Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa ally in horrific accident

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE MDC Alliance Women's Assembly National Acting Chair and former MDC Alliance proportional representation Member of Parliament (MP) Machirairwa Mugidho was involved in an accident as she was travelling from a party meeting.

Mugidho was reportedly travelling with her husband Misheck Marava who was once a Zanu-PF senator for Zaka.

This was revealed by the party which posted the update on social media and shared the photos in a post that stated that:

Said the MDC, "MDC Alliance Women's Assembly National Chair, Hon Mugidho, her husband & Sen Marava have been involved in a horrific accident after attending a Management Committee meeting which was at Party offices."




Source - online

