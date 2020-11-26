Latest News Editor's Choice


Mohadi's 'marriage' on rocks: younger 'wife' deserts him

by Staff reporter
VICE President Kembo Mohadi's romantic union with second 'wife' Juliet Mutavhatsindi is teetering on the brink of collapse after Mutavhatsindi unceremoniously left the 'matrimonial' house, Zim Morning revealed.

Mutavhatsindi, was first known to the public at Mohadi's swearing in ceremony at the State House in 2018.

Impeccable sources told Zim Morning Post that Mutavhatsindi had irreconcilable differences with Mohadi compelling her to flee.

"She left the VP (Mohadi) in a huff. I am not sure what triggered the breakup but it has been a while now since they parted ways. The challenge with these younger women is that they still want to enjoy life. They are free spirited," an impeccable source said.

"Being married to a vice president needs a lot of maturity and decorum. There is need to undergo etiquette training required and she lacked such," the source added.

The marital status between Mutavhatsindi, believed to be in her early 30s, and Mohadi, 71, has been a subject of conjecture. She has never been formally introduced to the nation as his wife.

Inference was then reached after Mohadi paraded her during State events including his swearing in ceremony in 2018. In October 2018, Mutavhatsindi admitted to bedding Mohadi while his marriage to Senator Tambudzani Bhudagi Mohadi (nee Muleya) was still subsisting.

She made the revelations in response to adultery damages lawsuit filed by Tambudzani who was claiming ZWL1, 5 million in damages.

Mutavhatsindi acknowledged dating Mohadi but denied liability of the claimed damages.

Mohadi's love life can easily pass off like a script taken off a soapie following the manner of his two break ups.

He had a messy divorce with Tambuzani with the divorce proceedings obliging them to be in and out court with different applications including a protection order against Tambudzani.

The messy break up is not new in the presidium, with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and ex-wives Joselyn Chiwenga and Marry Mubaiwa's dramatic divorces setting precedent.

"The challenge is if you get a trophy woman, she is bound to create some sort of drama," opined a political analyst who preferred anonymity.

"It has happened elsewhere, look at how Monica Lewinsky destroyed Bill Clinton's decorated political career," the observer noted.

Efforts to get a comment from Mohadi's office proved fruitless at the time of writing on Monday.

Source - zimmorningpost

