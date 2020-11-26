Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF councillor falls off bicycle, and dies

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
The councillor for Ward 36 in Chizungu, Mberengwa Alderman Nephat Shumba (78) has died.

Shumba's bicycle fell off a bridge on November 9, 2020 as he was coming from Fonex Shops along Mberengwa-Dolo Road.

He sustained serious head injuries and was pronounced dead the next day at Mpilo Hospital in Bulawayo. He was buried on November 12, 2020 in his home area in Chizungu.

He is survived by six children and grandchildren. He was councilor from March 29, 2008 until he died.

Mberengwa Rural District Council Chief Executive Officer, Thompson Maeresa described the late as a hardworking man.
"I have known Alderman Shumba as a hardworking councillor. Ihad been in the same meeting two days before his tragic death. The ward has been robbed of a wonderful man," said Maeresera.

District Development Coordinator Nyede Ndeya described the death as a blow to the district.

He thanked MP Joram Gumbo assisting at the funeral.

Source - masvingomirror

