Supervisor bashed for terminating worker's contract

by Simbarashe Sithole

Eureka gold mine supervisor Ruben Mangure (50) was bashed by an employee Benedict Manyika (45) who failed to stomach a employment contract term

The matter came to light at Guruve magistrates courts on Friday where Manyika was fined $500 by Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.Prosecutor Carson Kundiona told the court that on November 24 Manyika was told by his supervisor that his contract had been terminated and he could not accept that.Manyika grabbed the supervisor by the collar and assaulted him with open hands.