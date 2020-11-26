Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Supervisor bashed for terminating worker's contract

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
Eureka gold mine supervisor Ruben Mangure (50) was bashed by an employee Benedict Manyika (45) who failed to stomach a employment contract term


The matter came to light at Guruve magistrates courts on Friday where Manyika was fined $500 by Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.

Prosecutor Carson Kundiona told the court that on November 24 Manyika was told by his supervisor that his contract had been terminated and he could not accept that.

Manyika grabbed the supervisor by the collar and assaulted him with open hands.

Source - Byo24news

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa's ministers blasted over reckless no mask Covid-19 'superspreader' birthday party

1 hr ago | 261 Views

SARS seizes US$40 million gold coins from Frank Buyanga

1 hr ago | 303 Views

Zimbabwe witchdoctor's daughter declined refugee status in New Zealand

1 hr ago | 469 Views

'Mnangagwa govt's appetite for bribes has opened up country to lawlessness'

1 hr ago | 217 Views

Mwonzora ready to work with Mnangagwa, Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 3826 Views

Old US$100 notes remain legal tender

4 hrs ago | 898 Views

Zanu-PF DCC election dates announced

4 hrs ago | 304 Views

Zacc is going after the dead

4 hrs ago | 841 Views

Hwange 7 and 8 expansion projects behind schedule

4 hrs ago | 249 Views

Mnangagwa honours King Lobengula's commander

4 hrs ago | 922 Views

Khupe is a failed politician, says Bhebhe

4 hrs ago | 1977 Views

Civil servants wade into Zanu-PF politics

4 hrs ago | 501 Views

Ministry orders Girls College students to go for COVID-19 tests

4 hrs ago | 318 Views

Plumtree road fencing tender reeks of corruption

4 hrs ago | 481 Views

Zapu sceptical about Mnangagwa's devolution approach

4 hrs ago | 188 Views

Mudenda tells citizens to put to task 'mute' MPs

4 hrs ago | 129 Views

Mthuli Ncube promises to recapitalise NRZ

4 hrs ago | 146 Views

Phugeni trial in false start

4 hrs ago | 354 Views

Govt mulls ending GMB monopoly

4 hrs ago | 214 Views

Tino's Lyon outsmart Munetsi's Reims

4 hrs ago | 182 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF putting lipstick on a frog

4 hrs ago | 266 Views

COVID-19 increases vulnerability to HIV infection

4 hrs ago | 182 Views

Diarrhoea outbreak hits Harare Central Prison

4 hrs ago | 149 Views

Govt wants Telecel, Econet, NetOne to comply

4 hrs ago | 345 Views

Miners still trapped underground

4 hrs ago | 253 Views

Ekusileni fails to reopen again

4 hrs ago | 178 Views

Zesa apologises to residents

4 hrs ago | 598 Views

Zanu-PF youth executive arrested for violence

4 hrs ago | 176 Views

Motorists, pedestrians can cross border tomorrow

4 hrs ago | 593 Views

Met Dept warns of countrywide flooding

4 hrs ago | 502 Views

Mthuli Ncube US$100m for Sovereign Wealth Fund

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

National Hero status for Gen Mtshana Khumalo

4 hrs ago | 321 Views

Corruption: Mayor back in court

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

ZIFA come out guns blazing

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

Mthuli Ncube targets US$1bn from Cannabis Levy

4 hrs ago | 89 Views

Justify firing workers: High Court rules

4 hrs ago | 340 Views

Smugglers intercepted

4 hrs ago | 210 Views

Borders reopen tomorrow

4 hrs ago | 264 Views

Sadc waits for signal from Mozambique

4 hrs ago | 201 Views

Trump goes for 'jecha' tactics

14 hrs ago | 2622 Views

Chamisa and Trumpism - Sanctions, Sex and Infiltration

14 hrs ago | 2029 Views

Zanu-PF councillor falls off bicycle, and dies

14 hrs ago | 2017 Views

Mohadi's 'marriage' on rocks: younger 'wife' deserts him

14 hrs ago | 5982 Views

Bosso to train in Dembare colours

14 hrs ago | 1791 Views

2008 election violence victims walk away empty handed

14 hrs ago | 646 Views

BCC demands top-ups for purchased stands

14 hrs ago | 1112 Views

Zanu-PF emerges biggest winner in major scandal

14 hrs ago | 535 Views

CIO owns abductions car rental company

14 hrs ago | 1461 Views

Chamisa ally in horrific accident

15 hrs ago | 3128 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days