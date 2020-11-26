Latest News Editor's Choice


MP clashes with mining expect at Ran mine

by Lloyd Rabaya / Simbarashe Sithole
Bindura North legislator Kenneth Musanhi clashed with a mining expect at Ran mine this afternoon after he tried to school the expert on how to do his job.

Musanhi had visited the accident scene to see the progress on the retrieval of the trapped bodies.



Edmore Mutenje the provincial mines and explosives inspector had requested for a joining kit for the pump to reach the decreasing water level, which Musanhi disputed.

"The problem is that the stakeholders who should help us should bring things, not for us to scavenge. We also had to run around for us to get the diesel we are using now," Mutenje said.

Earlier on, Musanhi had told journalists that he had been donating diesel towards the retireval process.

"The political wing has their own view and the government we have our own view, so we must come together and go forward," Mutenje added.

He also suggested that if Musanhi was to put forward any input to the process, he should go through the Provincial Development Coordinator (PDC), to whom Mutenje reports.

"Uyu munhu ahasi right (this person is not right), mukumuona pfungwa dzake munhu uyu (do you see what ge trying to do)? Ibva panapa kana usingadi zvepanapa, ukuzvinzwa," fumed Musanhi.

In a fit of rage Musanhi drove away from the scene.

Meanwhile, in the spirit of helping, one other miner Wellington House (34) died on Saturday after being hit by a stone while trying to place a pump in the pit where other miners were trapped

Source - Lloyd Rabaya / Simbarashe Sithole

