Mt Darwin man lures minor with zap nax

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 33-YEAR-OLD Mt Darwin man who lured a 9-year-old girl with zap nax before raping her was sentenced to 14 years behind bars by Bindura regional magistrate Amos Mbobo.Austine Kapiri of Makaza village, Mt Darwin will, however, spend 12 years in jail after the magistrate suspended 2 years on condition of good behaviour.Prosecutor Ngoni Kaseke told the court that on September 8 around 7 pm the convict visited the complainant's homestead with his friend where they found the victim playing at the backyard with her friends.Kapiri lured the complainant in the bush with 40bond and promised to buy her zap nax after the rape.The victim followed the rapist in the bush where he raped her once and never gave her the 40 bond and zap nax as he had promised.A brother to the victim noticed that she was missing and followed in the bush where he saw the rapist and the victim walking back home.The brother quizzed his sister who divulged everything leading to the arrest of Kapiri.