Mnangagwa promotes 24 ZDF members to Colonel

by Staff Reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has promoted 24 members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces to the rank of Colonel.The 24 members of the Zimbabwe Defence Force (ZDF) including three females were promoted to the rank of colonel in line with section 15, Sub 1B, Chapter 11.02 of the constitution.On behalf of Commander Zimbabwe National Army Lieutenant General, Edzayi Chimonyo, the ZDF Chief of Staff Administration Staff Major General Paul Chima conferred the ranks to the 24 newly promoted colonels at a ceremony held in Harare this Monday."For the first time in your career, your dress code now comprises of georgettes and scarlet stripes. However, these are not entirely meant to adorn you as decorated senior officers in the ZNA but are also meant to portray a particular symbolism. These red ribbons must serve as constant reflectors and hallmarks of the magnificent responsibilities that have been bequeathed to you by virtue of your elevation to this rank and status."Major General Chima reminded the newly promoted colonels that the nation has enjoyed peace and tranquillity over the past decades which they should guard jealously at all cost."We have witnessed a heightened and coordinated attack on our sovereignty by some surrogate political entities as well as some elements in the civil society. The defence and security of our nation is a sacrosanct call which cannot and should never be mortgaged or compromised under whatever guise or pretext. Let all those who cherish and thrive on fomenting chaos in this nation be warned."The newly-promoted colonels pledged their loyalty and allegiance to safeguard the gains of the country's hard-won independence by protecting the legacy of the liberation struggle.