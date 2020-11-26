Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Fuel smugglers, tax evaders warned

by Staff Reporter
14 secs ago | Views
Government has issued a stern warning to fuel smugglers and tax evaders, as it moves in to plug revenue leakages that have been negatively impacting the country's economic growth.

A post-budget meeting in Harare this Monday saw the Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Professor Mthuli Ncube and Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor, Dr John Mangudya highlighting a raft of measures government is implementing to curb revenue leakages emanating from smuggling and tax evasion at the country's ports of entry.

On fiscal decisions following the presentation of the 2021 national budget last week, monetary authorities spoke on Zimbabwe's drive to build currency resilience to attain Vision 2030.

"As the government, we are confident and sure that we will achieve all our set economic objectives be it infrastructure development or human capital development to achieve the required 5% annual growth rate," said Prof Ncube.

Dr Mangudya said: "As the Central bank we are happy with the level of macroeconomic stability being experienced in the economy and we will always regard it as the core value of our existence hence we will put more effort in this regard."

The convergence of the fiscal and monetary policies will form the foundation of Zimbabwe's economic recovery in the next decade.

Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa promotes 24 ZDF members to Colonel

6 mins ago | 5 Views

Warrant of arrest for Marry Mubaiwa

40 mins ago | 109 Views

Mt Darwin man lures minor with zap nax

52 mins ago | 66 Views

Operation restore legacy was a no brainer

1 hr ago | 229 Views

MP clashes with mining expert at Ran mine

3 hrs ago | 638 Views

Stanbic continues with digital banking agenda

8 hrs ago | 647 Views

Chief Charumbira finally confirms that 5th Brigade targeted Ndebeles only

8 hrs ago | 3718 Views

Mnangagwa's ministers blasted over reckless no mask Covid-19 'superspreader' birthday party

10 hrs ago | 3638 Views

SARS seizes US$40 million gold coins from Frank Buyanga

10 hrs ago | 6203 Views

Zimbabwe witchdoctor's daughter declined refugee status in New Zealand

10 hrs ago | 4509 Views

'Mnangagwa govt's appetite for bribes has opened up country to lawlessness'

10 hrs ago | 3225 Views

Supervisor bashed for terminating worker's contract

10 hrs ago | 1808 Views

Mwonzora ready to work with Mnangagwa, Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 9605 Views

Old US$100 notes remain legal tender

12 hrs ago | 1735 Views

Zanu-PF DCC election dates announced

12 hrs ago | 711 Views

Zacc is going after the dead

12 hrs ago | 1537 Views

Hwange 7 and 8 expansion projects behind schedule

12 hrs ago | 527 Views

Mnangagwa honours King Lobengula's commander

12 hrs ago | 1633 Views

Khupe is a failed politician, says Bhebhe

12 hrs ago | 3512 Views

Civil servants wade into Zanu-PF politics

12 hrs ago | 1063 Views

Ministry orders Girls College students to go for COVID-19 tests

12 hrs ago | 585 Views

Plumtree road fencing tender reeks of corruption

12 hrs ago | 913 Views

Zapu sceptical about Mnangagwa's devolution approach

12 hrs ago | 532 Views

Mudenda tells citizens to put to task 'mute' MPs

12 hrs ago | 250 Views

Mthuli Ncube promises to recapitalise NRZ

12 hrs ago | 582 Views

Phugeni trial in false start

12 hrs ago | 667 Views

Govt mulls ending GMB monopoly

12 hrs ago | 468 Views

Tino's Lyon outsmart Munetsi's Reims

12 hrs ago | 362 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF putting lipstick on a frog

12 hrs ago | 764 Views

COVID-19 increases vulnerability to HIV infection

12 hrs ago | 339 Views

Diarrhoea outbreak hits Harare Central Prison

12 hrs ago | 273 Views

Govt wants Telecel, Econet, NetOne to comply

12 hrs ago | 817 Views

Miners still trapped underground

13 hrs ago | 544 Views

Ekusileni fails to reopen again

13 hrs ago | 341 Views

Zesa apologises to residents

13 hrs ago | 1458 Views

Zanu-PF youth executive arrested for violence

13 hrs ago | 295 Views

Motorists, pedestrians can cross border tomorrow

13 hrs ago | 1133 Views

Met Dept warns of countrywide flooding

13 hrs ago | 961 Views

Mthuli Ncube US$100m for Sovereign Wealth Fund

13 hrs ago | 194 Views

National Hero status for Gen Mtshana Khumalo

13 hrs ago | 592 Views

Corruption: Mayor back in court

13 hrs ago | 235 Views

ZIFA come out guns blazing

13 hrs ago | 234 Views

Mthuli Ncube targets US$1bn from Cannabis Levy

13 hrs ago | 190 Views

Justify firing workers: High Court rules

13 hrs ago | 624 Views

Smugglers intercepted

13 hrs ago | 403 Views

Borders reopen tomorrow

13 hrs ago | 648 Views

Sadc waits for signal from Mozambique

13 hrs ago | 500 Views

Trump goes for 'jecha' tactics

22 hrs ago | 3382 Views

Chamisa and Trumpism - Sanctions, Sex and Infiltration

22 hrs ago | 2814 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days