Fuel smugglers, tax evaders warned

News / National

by Staff Reporter

Government has issued a stern warning to fuel smugglers and tax evaders, as it moves in to plug revenue leakages that have been negatively impacting the country's economic growth.A post-budget meeting in Harare this Monday saw the Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Professor Mthuli Ncube and Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor, Dr John Mangudya highlighting a raft of measures government is implementing to curb revenue leakages emanating from smuggling and tax evasion at the country's ports of entry.On fiscal decisions following the presentation of the 2021 national budget last week, monetary authorities spoke on Zimbabwe's drive to build currency resilience to attain Vision 2030."As the government, we are confident and sure that we will achieve all our set economic objectives be it infrastructure development or human capital development to achieve the required 5% annual growth rate," said Prof Ncube.Dr Mangudya said: "As the Central bank we are happy with the level of macroeconomic stability being experienced in the economy and we will always regard it as the core value of our existence hence we will put more effort in this regard."The convergence of the fiscal and monetary policies will form the foundation of Zimbabwe's economic recovery in the next decade.