Mafume denied bail

by Staff reporter
23 secs ago | Views
HARARE mayor Jacob Mafume was Monday denied bail by Harare magistrate Ngoni Nduna who ruled the MDC Alliance politician would use his position to intimidate witnesses and conceal evidence.

He is facing criminal abuse of office charges.

In denying Mafume bail; magistrate Nduna said; "Many have been on the city council waiting list for years but are yet to get stands yet his relatives were simply given space while they were not on the waiting list.

"The police still investigating his case so Investigations should be finalised."

He was arrested last Thursday and the state accuses him of advancing favours to his sister and a colleague by causing city council officials to give them two residential stands while they were not on the city's waiting list.

According to the state, between March 1 and 3, 2020, Mafume approached Admore Nhekairo, city housing director, asking allocation of a stand to his sister Rotina Mafume and Rutendo Muguti, his colleague.

The city council had already closed interviews.

It is alleged that Mafume took the two to his junior's office Edgar Dzehonye and consequently housing stands were given to the two.

The stands are in Westlea and measure 600 square metres.

The state said the two did not appear on the waiting list.

A Winnie Mandishona, who was supposed to benefit from the stands and on the waiting list, was prejudiced.

Mafume will be back in court on December 14.

Source - newzimbabwe

