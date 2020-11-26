Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe records massive jump in trade surplus

by Staff reporter
13 secs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE will record a trade surplus for the second year running, after recording a threefold-increase in its current account to US$939 million in the first nine months of the year, Finance and Economic Development minister, Mthuli Ncube has said.

During the same period last year, the trade surplus stood at US$319,9 million. Ncube told legislators while presenting the 2021 national budget statement last week that the surplus grew on the back of mineral exports and import limitations due to Covid-19, and was expected to close the year at US$1,23 billion.

An 11 percent growth in merchandise exports to US$3.5 billion during the period pushed earnings.

"Export performance has been largely driven by gains in platinum group metals (PGMs) exports amid improved palladium and rhodium prices," he said.

"The increase was, however, partially offset by declines in gold, tobacco, pure manufactures, chrome ore, high carbon ferrochrome and diamond exports."

Covid-19 constrained imports such as fuel, raw materials, machinery, manufactured goods and vehicles. "The Covid 19 pandemic was mainly felt in trade in services with both exports and imports registering sharp declines," he said.

Ncube said the current account was expected to remain positive in 2021 despite vulnerabilities in the global economy.

Zimbabwe's new administration is implementing policies that promote local beneficiation to reduce imports while at the same time, making it expensive to make unnecessary imports.


Source - New Ziana

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa satisfied with Mt Hampden progress

48 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwean man accused of killing wife, 5 kids

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Mafume denied bail

2 mins ago | 4 Views

Diaspora remittances up 48% in 10 months, says RBZ

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Fuel smugglers, tax evaders warned

36 mins ago | 94 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 24 ZDF members to Colonel

41 mins ago | 177 Views

Warrant of arrest for Marry Mubaiwa

1 hr ago | 318 Views

Mt Darwin man lures minor with zap nax

1 hr ago | 168 Views

Operation restore legacy was a no brainer

2 hrs ago | 327 Views

MP clashes with mining expert at Ran mine

3 hrs ago | 760 Views

Stanbic continues with digital banking agenda

8 hrs ago | 682 Views

Chief Charumbira finally confirms that 5th Brigade targeted Ndebeles only

9 hrs ago | 3878 Views

Mnangagwa's ministers blasted over reckless no mask Covid-19 'superspreader' birthday party

10 hrs ago | 3727 Views

SARS seizes US$40 million gold coins from Frank Buyanga

10 hrs ago | 6523 Views

Zimbabwe witchdoctor's daughter declined refugee status in New Zealand

10 hrs ago | 5126 Views

'Mnangagwa govt's appetite for bribes has opened up country to lawlessness'

10 hrs ago | 3435 Views

Supervisor bashed for terminating worker's contract

10 hrs ago | 1821 Views

Mwonzora ready to work with Mnangagwa, Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 9894 Views

Old US$100 notes remain legal tender

13 hrs ago | 1758 Views

Zanu-PF DCC election dates announced

13 hrs ago | 721 Views

Zacc is going after the dead

13 hrs ago | 1551 Views

Hwange 7 and 8 expansion projects behind schedule

13 hrs ago | 538 Views

Mnangagwa honours King Lobengula's commander

13 hrs ago | 1644 Views

Khupe is a failed politician, says Bhebhe

13 hrs ago | 3620 Views

Civil servants wade into Zanu-PF politics

13 hrs ago | 1080 Views

Ministry orders Girls College students to go for COVID-19 tests

13 hrs ago | 593 Views

Plumtree road fencing tender reeks of corruption

13 hrs ago | 929 Views

Zapu sceptical about Mnangagwa's devolution approach

13 hrs ago | 557 Views

Mudenda tells citizens to put to task 'mute' MPs

13 hrs ago | 251 Views

Mthuli Ncube promises to recapitalise NRZ

13 hrs ago | 598 Views

Phugeni trial in false start

13 hrs ago | 676 Views

Govt mulls ending GMB monopoly

13 hrs ago | 476 Views

Tino's Lyon outsmart Munetsi's Reims

13 hrs ago | 370 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF putting lipstick on a frog

13 hrs ago | 809 Views

COVID-19 increases vulnerability to HIV infection

13 hrs ago | 342 Views

Diarrhoea outbreak hits Harare Central Prison

13 hrs ago | 275 Views

Govt wants Telecel, Econet, NetOne to comply

13 hrs ago | 825 Views

Miners still trapped underground

13 hrs ago | 555 Views

Ekusileni fails to reopen again

13 hrs ago | 347 Views

Zesa apologises to residents

13 hrs ago | 1527 Views

Zanu-PF youth executive arrested for violence

13 hrs ago | 301 Views

Motorists, pedestrians can cross border tomorrow

13 hrs ago | 1151 Views

Met Dept warns of countrywide flooding

13 hrs ago | 973 Views

Mthuli Ncube US$100m for Sovereign Wealth Fund

13 hrs ago | 198 Views

National Hero status for Gen Mtshana Khumalo

13 hrs ago | 601 Views

Corruption: Mayor back in court

13 hrs ago | 240 Views

ZIFA come out guns blazing

13 hrs ago | 238 Views

Mthuli Ncube targets US$1bn from Cannabis Levy

13 hrs ago | 192 Views

Justify firing workers: High Court rules

13 hrs ago | 634 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days