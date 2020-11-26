Latest News Editor's Choice


Stay out of customs matters, police told

by Staff reporter
POLICE have no legal right to question citizens over their customs clearance documents, Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) commissioner general Faith Mazani has said.

Speaking during the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in Zimbabwe annual conference in Nyanga last week, Mazani urged Zimbabweans to stand up to police as they have no locus standi in dealing with customs matters.

There are many instances when people have cleared their imported goods with customs officials at ports of entry, however, police would later stop them to check the clearance documents.

It is alleged this practice by the law enforcement agents is meant to solicit for bribes from citizens.

"They should stand up to such police officers. Unless people are bold enough to stand up against corruption, nothing will change," she said.

She also implored Zimbabweans to report corrupt activities by her staff.

"Let's fight corruption together. This nation is being driven by domestic resources. Therefore, your role in accounting and administering taxes is critically important to building Zimbabwe," she said.

Source - dailynews

Most Popular In 7 Days