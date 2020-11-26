Latest News Editor's Choice


Obadiah Moyo's PA denied bail

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) is also now going after the assets of deceased criminals whose source of wealth cannot be explained.

This comes as the anti-graft body is intensifying its campaign to combat sleaze in the country, which has seen it arresting many people on corruption charges, including Cabinet ministers, over the past few months.

Speaking to the Daily News in Harare at the weekend, on the sidelines of a graduation ceremony at the Africa Leadership and Management Academy (Alma) - an affiliate of the National University of Science and Technology - Zacc deputy chairperson Kuziva Murapa said investigations into the dealings of now dead criminals were already under way.

"We are already investigating some people posthumously, but we cannot say which ones at the moment. We are doing so because a criminal is a criminal - dead or alive.

"Zacc is on an active drive to recover stolen assets or assets created out of unexplained wealth from the living as well as the dead. "What we mean is that if I die today with stolen loot, Zacc would still go after that.
While you are in your coffin, we are following the loot," Murapa told the Daily News.

He also bemoaned the fact that some notorious criminals were being elevated to celebrity status as they flaunted their illgotten wealth on social media.

"It is surprising that of late our society has started to celebrate the corrupt … In line with the international focus on the fight against corruption, Zacc has stepped up efforts to recover ill-gotten assets," Murapa said.

This comes as former Health minister Obadiah Moyo is currently on bail following his arrest in June, on allegations of corruption regarding a US$60 million deal to procure Covid-19 drugs and medical equipment.

At the same time, Zacc is also investigating deputy Health minister John Mangwiro for allegedly arm-twisting NatPharm to award a US$5,6 million Covid-19 tender to an undeserving company.

Last year, the anti-corruption drive also saw the arrest of Marry Mubaiwa, the estranged wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, on charges of attempted murder, fraud, illegal externalisation of funds and money laundering.

Other high-profile cases Zacc has handled in recent times include those of former cabinet minister Prisca Mupfumira and former permanent secretary Ngoni Masoka. Zimbabwe ranks lowly on the Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index, at 158th place out of 180.

Source - dailynews

