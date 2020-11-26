Latest News Editor's Choice


Chiwenga's wife wheeled to court

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The warrant of arrest for Marry Mubaiwa on attempted murder and money laundering charges has been cancelled with the State indicating that it was ready for trial on assault charges.

Mubaiwa's lawyer, Ms Beatrice Mtetwa indicated that they were not ready because of her ill health.

Ms Mtetwa told the court that Mubaiwa is set to travel outside the country for medical attention and applied that the matter set for January 28 to enable her time to recover and seek medical attention.

Mubaiwa appeared before magistrate Mr Trynos Utahwashe.

Source - the herald

