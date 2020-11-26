Facelift for Zanu-PF Chegutu offices

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF Chegutu District offices have been given a new look following major renovations of the floors.A youth empowerment organisation, Zuvarabuda Empowerment Trust, financed the rehabilitation. The youths also designed a portrait for the party's First Secretary and President Mnangagwa.Zuvarabuda Empowerment Trust secretary general, Innocent Nicks, told The Herald last week that they were committed to implementing more projects in the district and nation at large."Zanu-PF is a party of ethos and we saw it fit to refurbish the Chegutu District party offices by tiling the floors. We also designed a portrait for our President, Mnangagwa, as part of refurbishing our offices," he said.The trust has also created employment for over 3 500 people, including youths and women in Chegutu District. The people got employment in the mining and economic sectors.Zuvarabuda Empowerment Trust has also assisted in the construction of Danangwe Clinic in Chegutu East Constituency's Ward 22, which was recently handed over to the community.Government departments and surrounding schools like Gadzema Primary, have also received support from the organisation, which is planning to accompany Government officials to Tembwe, Mozambique, where it wishes to have the shrine get a perimeter fence.The trust is planning a visit to Tembwe.