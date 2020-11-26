Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ziyambi's divorce hearing derailed

by Staff reporter
9 secs ago | Views
Arguments over legal processes continue to dog efforts by Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi to proceed with divorce proceedings against his wife, Ms Florence Ziyambi nee Mhizha, with Mrs Ziyambi now disputing the validity of how the divorce summons was served.

She is asking the High Court to rescind an order granted to her husband to serve her with divorce summons through publication in local newspapers because he found it impossible to serve the summons on her physically.

Minister Ziyambi has instituted divorce proceedings against his wife at the High Court claiming that their marriage had irretrievably broken down, but the legal process requires that she is served with a formal summons for divorce.

He had successfully sought the court's leave to serve her with divorce summons through publication in local newspapers after stating that the Sheriff's office's six attempts to serve the divorce summons to Ms Ziyambi at both her given residential address and workplace had failed.

Ms Ziyambi has now approached the court seeking a rescission of the order, arguing the court made an error in granting the order without considering her opposition in the record.

She wants the order to serve her with the summons through the media declared invalid and set aside.

In a letter to the registrar of the court, Justice Jacob Manzunzu wrote that he had become aware of Ms Ziyambi's notice of opposition on November 3, the day after he received the chamber application to allow the service of summons through the media.

He had granted the draft order sought without regard to the notice of opposition because of the failure by the registrar of the High Court to place the opposing papers before him. He then invited the parties to appear before him on November 16 through their legal counsel for the judge to deal with the matter in terms of the court's rules, resulting the judge issuing a varied order.

Ms Ziyambi contends that her lawyers consented to the varied order without her consent, because it had been brought to their attention that the November 2 order had been complied with since the sheriff had already served the summons on a member of the police stationed at Ms Ziyambi's residence.

"In matrimonial proceedings, summons and declaration must be served personally on the defendant because it is a matter affecting the status of the defendant," she said.

"There must be strict compliance with this rule." In addition, Ms Ziyambi said the right to be heard in matter she had opposed was a constitutional right which must be protected.

"The hearing of the matter without regard to my opposition on November 2 2020 was, therefore, a violation of my constitutional right," she said.

"The service of the summons in terms of a defective order which was granted in violation of my right to be heard by the court cannot be a bar to setting aside of the defective order. The setting aside of the order of November 2, 2020 must, therefore, be done as a matter of law and good procedure. It is an order granted unprocedurally."



Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Parirenyatwa's trial deferred

38 secs ago | 0 Views

Facelift for Zanu-PF Chegutu offices

1 min ago | 0 Views

'Dollarisation was our biggest mistake,' says Mthuli Mcube

1 min ago | 0 Views

24 senior military officers promoted

2 mins ago | 0 Views

NGOs pouring substantial amounts of money to unite MDC factions

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa's wife donates masks to school children

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe makes huge strides in combating HIV/AIDS

5 mins ago | 6 Views

Chiwenga wife's arrest warrants cancelled

12 hrs ago | 2622 Views

Chiwenga's wife wheeled to court

12 hrs ago | 2080 Views

Obadiah Moyo's PA denied bail

12 hrs ago | 1079 Views

Stay out of customs matters, police told

12 hrs ago | 2550 Views

Businessman up for money laundering

12 hrs ago | 2176 Views

Govt rules out return of US dollar

12 hrs ago | 1772 Views

Zimbabwe records massive jump in trade surplus

12 hrs ago | 760 Views

Mnangagwa satisfied with Mt Hampden progress

12 hrs ago | 326 Views

Zimbabwean man accused of killing wife, 5 kids

12 hrs ago | 834 Views

Mafume denied bail

12 hrs ago | 371 Views

Diaspora remittances up 48% in 10 months, says RBZ

12 hrs ago | 166 Views

Fuel smugglers, tax evaders warned

12 hrs ago | 448 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 24 ZDF members to Colonel

12 hrs ago | 2158 Views

Warrant of arrest for Marry Mubaiwa

13 hrs ago | 635 Views

Mt Darwin man lures minor with zap nax

13 hrs ago | 493 Views

Operation restore legacy was a no brainer

14 hrs ago | 584 Views

MP clashes with mining expert at Ran mine

15 hrs ago | 1490 Views

Stanbic continues with digital banking agenda

20 hrs ago | 771 Views

Chief Charumbira finally confirms that 5th Brigade targeted Ndebeles only

21 hrs ago | 4756 Views

Mnangagwa's ministers blasted over reckless no mask Covid-19 'superspreader' birthday party

22 hrs ago | 4618 Views

SARS seizes US$40 million gold coins from Frank Buyanga

22 hrs ago | 8747 Views

Zimbabwe witchdoctor's daughter declined refugee status in New Zealand

22 hrs ago | 12510 Views

'Mnangagwa govt's appetite for bribes has opened up country to lawlessness'

22 hrs ago | 4274 Views

Supervisor bashed for terminating worker's contract

22 hrs ago | 1953 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days