Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Govt blasted over traditional leaders COVID-19 campaigns snub

by Staff reporter
26 secs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has been blasted for sidelining traditional leaders in COVID-19 advocacy and awareness campaigns, which has resulted in the country recording more cases of COVID-19.

This was said yesterday by headman Dhobia Katumha Manjiniwa and Chief Nematombo of Hurungwe during an interface meeting with traditional leaders which was facilitated by the Hurungwe Community Radio initiative in partnership with the Media Centre to discuss challenges experienced by communities during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

The traditional leaders also urged the country to come up with its own traditional sanitisers to lessen the import bill on things that can be manufactured locally.

"Traditional leaders need to be well equipped with basic COVID-19 information because our subjects listen to our commands and respect us, and therefore we could help communities by disseminating information on the pandemic," Manjingwa said.

"Traditional leaders still do not have much information about COVID 19 five months after the first cases were recorded in the country in March," he said.

Media Centre director Earnest Mudzengi said engagement with traditional leadership was pivotal during the COVID 19 period.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Tenant jailed four years for axing landlord

1 min ago | 1 Views

Binga latest flood victims left alone, says MP

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa's new republic, worse than Mugabe era

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa police's conduct in RoilBAA awards laced with tribal bigotry

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Zifa seek Fifa intervention

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Civil servants cannot be Zanu-PF leaders

5 mins ago | 3 Views

3 years of false promises

6 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa tours Nehanda statue site

7 mins ago | 3 Views

Olinda, Tytan back together?

7 mins ago | 4 Views

Stanbic in eye of 'wage theft' storm

11 mins ago | 11 Views

Mudenda bemoans Parly budgetary allocation

12 mins ago | 5 Views

'Ministry did not approve Mupfumira loan request'

13 mins ago | 16 Views

Mnangagwa's govt plans 5-year 200k housing project

14 mins ago | 14 Views

Bulawayo receives record rains

14 mins ago | 22 Views

Border officials must strictly enforce thorough screening of travellers for Covid-19

15 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe border posts reopen

16 mins ago | 25 Views

Ziyambi's divorce hearing derailed

16 mins ago | 11 Views

Parirenyatwa's trial deferred

17 mins ago | 9 Views

Facelift for Zanu-PF Chegutu offices

17 mins ago | 7 Views

'Dollarisation was our biggest mistake,' says Mthuli Mcube

18 mins ago | 20 Views

24 senior military officers promoted

18 mins ago | 12 Views

NGOs pouring substantial amounts of money to unite MDC factions

18 mins ago | 25 Views

Mnangagwa's wife donates masks to school children

21 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe makes huge strides in combating HIV/AIDS

21 mins ago | 9 Views

Chiwenga wife's arrest warrants cancelled

12 hrs ago | 2727 Views

Chiwenga's wife wheeled to court

12 hrs ago | 2156 Views

Obadiah Moyo's PA denied bail

12 hrs ago | 1115 Views

Stay out of customs matters, police told

12 hrs ago | 2647 Views

Businessman up for money laundering

12 hrs ago | 2257 Views

Govt rules out return of US dollar

12 hrs ago | 1851 Views

Zimbabwe records massive jump in trade surplus

12 hrs ago | 791 Views

Mnangagwa satisfied with Mt Hampden progress

12 hrs ago | 340 Views

Zimbabwean man accused of killing wife, 5 kids

12 hrs ago | 885 Views

Mafume denied bail

12 hrs ago | 388 Views

Diaspora remittances up 48% in 10 months, says RBZ

12 hrs ago | 176 Views

Fuel smugglers, tax evaders warned

13 hrs ago | 471 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 24 ZDF members to Colonel

13 hrs ago | 2259 Views

Warrant of arrest for Marry Mubaiwa

13 hrs ago | 643 Views

Mt Darwin man lures minor with zap nax

13 hrs ago | 511 Views

Operation restore legacy was a no brainer

14 hrs ago | 601 Views

MP clashes with mining expert at Ran mine

15 hrs ago | 1522 Views

Stanbic continues with digital banking agenda

20 hrs ago | 779 Views

Chief Charumbira finally confirms that 5th Brigade targeted Ndebeles only

21 hrs ago | 4798 Views

Mnangagwa's ministers blasted over reckless no mask Covid-19 'superspreader' birthday party

22 hrs ago | 4645 Views

SARS seizes US$40 million gold coins from Frank Buyanga

22 hrs ago | 8811 Views

Zimbabwe witchdoctor's daughter declined refugee status in New Zealand

22 hrs ago | 12651 Views

'Mnangagwa govt's appetite for bribes has opened up country to lawlessness'

22 hrs ago | 4320 Views

Supervisor bashed for terminating worker's contract

23 hrs ago | 1966 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days