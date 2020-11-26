Mnangagwa, Chamisa urged to find each other

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC) has urged political actors in the country to embark on dialogue to solve the economic problems that have hindered development.This was said by ZCC advisory board member Bishop Ignatious Makumbe at a recently held youth empowerment summit in Gweru where he urged Zimbabweans to "find each other"."As a country we have failed to dialogue and to agree. I think we have been disagreeing for too long and this is slowing down what we should have accomplished by now," Makumbe said.He added: "So as young people I want you to believe you are going to adopt the issue of dialogue in your lifestyles in order to find each other and walk together."Makumbe then made reference to an African proverb which says: "If you want to walk fast, walk alone, but if you want to walk far, walk with others."The ZCC's position on dialogue comes at a time the main political actors, the ruling Zanu-PF party and the MDC Alliance have not warmed up to dialogue.The only dialogue that is taking place is between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and losing 2018 Presidential candidates under the banner of the Political Actors Dialogue.This is despite that the church and other stakeholders have constantly encouraged the country's major political leaders, Mnangagwa and MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa to come to the negotiating table.These efforts have not yielded any results.