Stepson axes 'abusive' father

by Simbarashe Sithole

A stepson based in Mvurwi axed his father once on the head with whom he accused of abusing his mother.The matter came to light at Bindura magistrates courts yesterday where Mighty Tembo was sentenced to 6 years in prison for attempted murder by regional magistrate Amos Mbobo.The court heard that on October 15, this year, Tembo approached Johane Tobias (44) who was in the garden and accused him of abusing his mother Mavis Mbirimi.During the confrontation, Tembo picked an axe before striking Tobias on the head.Blood gushed out from a deep cut he sustained and his wife Mbirimi rendered first aid before taking him to the hospital for treatment.Tembo was subsequently arrested.