NUST lecturers to embark on strike

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The National University of Science and Technology Educators Association (NUSTEDA) has served the University Council this notice of intention to embark on a strike against gross mismanagement and lack of accountability by the NUST management.

The notice of intention to strike is with effect from 30 November 2020.

Following a NUSTEDA General Meeting that was held on Wednesday 25 November 2020, it was resolved that all NUST lecturers had to stand up against the NUST management lest NUST is totally destroyed, with the future of all NUST workers and students being jeopardised.

