Zinara plug revenue leakages

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) has moved to combat corruption and plug revenue leakages by introducing a Procurement Management Unit (PMU).

Zinara has regularly been in the spotlight with its employees reportedly fleecing the road fund administrator since inception in 2002. The PMU would be responsible for all procurement activities at Zinara which were previously done by individual departments.

Zinara public relations and marketing manager Tendai Mugabe said the new system would provide sound risk and loss control advice to the board, executive and their management on strategic decision making and business planning purposes.

"We are encouraging the use of modern technology in our operations and this new unit will enhance the use of technology and data analytics to leverage large quantities of datato detect suspicious transactions and patterns of fraud and system abuse," Mugabe told the Daily News.

"It will also conduct internal investigations independently and objectively into allegations of all types of fraud and irregular business and employee conduct through a systematic and disciplined approach to investigation and asset recovery work without undue influence."

Mugabe added that the introduction of the PMU seeks to align Zinara operations with President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Vision 2030 and government's stance against corruption.

Source - dailynews

