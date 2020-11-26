Mnangagwa ally removed from remand

News / National

by Staff reporter

Harare magistrate Mr Ngoni Nduna has removed businessman Delish Nguwaya from remand.Nguwaya was facing fraud charges.In his ruling Mr Nduna said: "The accused has been remanded 10 times without trial and today the State has sought another postponement."He ruled that it was now six months since the accused was placed on remand but the State was failing to kick start trial despite the accused demanding it."The State alleged that the case involved extra territorial investigations and as for now nothing has been done. The State had cited the Covid 19 pandemic as a restriction for them to conduct extra territorial investigations,'' said Mr Nduna.He further said on the initial remand the State had submitted that it would have completed its investigations by 28 July."It seems the State has no idea why it needs further remand for."Mr Nduna ordered the State to proceed by way of summons.