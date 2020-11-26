Latest News Editor's Choice


Bomb scare at Parliament building

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The entrance to Parliament building along Kwame Nkrumah in Harare was briefly cordoned off this afternoon after an unattended metal container caused a bomb scare at the legislative assembly.

Security agents were immediately called and managed to ascertain that the contents of the container were harmless.

Clerk of Parliament Mr Kennedy Chokuda said the area had been cordoned off as a precautionary measure.

"Alert security details at the entrance saw the suspicious container that had been left unattended and immediately alerted us.

"We quickly called in security agents who managed to ascertain that it was harmless while its owner who had forgotten it at the entrance was also identified," he said.

The entrance has since been re-opened to legislators and visitors.

Source - the herald

