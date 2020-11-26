Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Robbers pounce

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A gang of five unidentified armed men yesterday morning pounced on a Safeguard cash-in-transit vehicle at Chivi Growth Point and got away with $US35 000, 350 000 rand and $ZW2000 cash.

The suspects, who were in an unmarked Toyota GD6 sky blue in colour, hit at the Safeguard crew at around 10 am at N Richards Wholesale where the later was about to deliver money to a Mukuru Send Money shop.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations are underway.

"We are investigating an armed robbery incident that occurred at Chivi Growth Point where five armed man attacked a Safeguard crew and got away with $US35 000, 350 000 rand and $ZW2000 cash," he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said police were concerned with the spike in armed robberies in the country.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the suspects were later spotted around the Mhandamabwe area in Chivi after the attack.

Source - the herald

