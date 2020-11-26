Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Beitbridge, Plumtree borders open on low note

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The country's southern borders with Botswana (Plumtree) and South Africa (Beitbridge) re-opened as planned at 6am today with low activity under a new set up where passenger traffic including motorists and pedestrians is now allowed passage through the port of entries.

Strict and safe covid-19 screening methods are being carried on all those leaving or entering the country.
Before the reopening of the borders to more traffic, today, Plumtree and Beitbridge were handling 5000 and 15 000 people daily.

Zimbabwe suspended passenger traffic through its borders from March to control the spread of the pandemic.
Until today, only commercial cargo, returning residents, bodies for burial and diplomatic on Government business were allowed to pass through the borders.

When our news crew arrived at the Beitbridge around 5am, there were very few people and security had been beefed up at all entry and exit points of the border parameter.

Those travellers without valid travel documents were being turned away.

In addition, the use of footbaths, automated thermometers, the use of hand washing water basins , the directing of traffic into light motor vehicles, buses, light commercial and heavy-duty trucks were being strictly enforced by immigration guards and a private security company engaged by Zimra.

According to one border official, a total of 93 travellers left the country between 6am and 8am while 116 entered the country from South Africa.

"Activity is still low. Our understanding is that most travellers could have adopted a wait and see attitude considering the rigorous screening processes relating to covid-19 protocols," said the source.

The Assistant Immigration Officer in charge of Beitbridge, Mr Nqobile Ncube was not readily available for comment.
One of those who have turned away for having an invalid passport, Mr Obey Makwara said; "I am stranded, I have a valid permit to be in South Africa but unfortunately, my passport expired last month, so I was not allowed to leave the country.

"I will have to wait for a new passport since I have made an application".

Another traveller who preferred not to be named said the Government should intervene on the testing fees being charged by most laboratories which are beyond the reach of ordinary people.

"US$60 is too much considering the state of the affairs at the household level. Our view as ordinary people are that these tests should be done for between US$5 and US$10," he said.

Mr Panashe Nkosi said the border clearing processes had greatly improved as compared to the last six years.

"It's pleasing to note that the South African and Zimbabwean governments are taking the pandemic seriously judging by the level of preparedness on the ground.

"The border processes are excellent and seamless. It's a great experience for me, I haven't come home by road for the past six years," he said.

Ms Lucia Chidenga said she was happy to be home after almost two years to reunite with her family.  Several cross border drivers said they were impressed with the clearance processes and the separation of traffic.

"We haven't had unnecessary delays, we are always engaging with authorities where they are challenges and hope to maintain that relationship," said Mr Tawanda Takezawa who chairs the association for Beitbridge cross border drivers.

It was also all systems go at Plumtree, where officials said traffic was very low and that 15 people had crossed the border between 6 am and 8 am.

"It's all systems out, but we have a low traffic, we will keep monitoring," said the source.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Man hangs self over 'cheating' wife

2 hrs ago | 548 Views

Robbers pounce

2 hrs ago | 686 Views

Bomb scare at Parliament building

2 hrs ago | 746 Views

Mnangagwa ally removed from remand

2 hrs ago | 799 Views

Cloud over Bushiri's extradition to SA

2 hrs ago | 705 Views

Zinara plug revenue leakages

2 hrs ago | 266 Views

Sector priorities for NDS implementation

11 hrs ago | 521 Views

Fun and creative ways to make money in Canada

12 hrs ago | 1196 Views

NUST lecturers to embark on strike

12 hrs ago | 3065 Views

Stepson axes 'abusive' father

12 hrs ago | 2388 Views

'Bank heist as Kuda Tagwirei acquires ZB', says Biti

13 hrs ago | 8137 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa urged to find each other

13 hrs ago | 4512 Views

Mutsvangwa on the defensive over party that broke COVID-19 rules

13 hrs ago | 1817 Views

Zanu-PF changes tact on DCC elections

13 hrs ago | 831 Views

Govt blasted over traditional leaders COVID-19 campaigns snub

13 hrs ago | 204 Views

Tenant jailed four years for axing landlord

13 hrs ago | 857 Views

Binga latest flood victims left alone, says MP

13 hrs ago | 742 Views

Mnangagwa's new republic, worse than Mugabe era

13 hrs ago | 747 Views

Mnangagwa police's conduct in RoilBAA awards laced with tribal bigotry

13 hrs ago | 942 Views

Zifa seek Fifa intervention

13 hrs ago | 358 Views

Civil servants cannot be Zanu-PF leaders

13 hrs ago | 773 Views

3 years of false promises

13 hrs ago | 466 Views

Mnangagwa tours Nehanda statue site

13 hrs ago | 3447 Views

Olinda, Tytan back together?

13 hrs ago | 1570 Views

Stanbic in eye of 'wage theft' storm

13 hrs ago | 1469 Views

Mudenda bemoans Parly budgetary allocation

13 hrs ago | 259 Views

'Ministry did not approve Mupfumira loan request'

13 hrs ago | 819 Views

Mnangagwa's govt plans 5-year 200k housing project

13 hrs ago | 350 Views

Bulawayo receives record rains

13 hrs ago | 1042 Views

Border officials must strictly enforce thorough screening of travellers for Covid-19

13 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zimbabwe border posts reopen

14 hrs ago | 864 Views

Ziyambi's divorce hearing derailed

14 hrs ago | 621 Views

Parirenyatwa's trial deferred

14 hrs ago | 211 Views

Facelift for Zanu-PF Chegutu offices

14 hrs ago | 181 Views

'Dollarisation was our biggest mistake,' says Mthuli Mcube

14 hrs ago | 1871 Views

24 senior military officers promoted

14 hrs ago | 597 Views

NGOs pouring substantial amounts of money to unite MDC factions

14 hrs ago | 720 Views

Mnangagwa's wife donates masks to school children

14 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zimbabwe makes huge strides in combating HIV/AIDS

14 hrs ago | 117 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days