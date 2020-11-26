Man hangs self over 'cheating' wife

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 27-YEAR-OLD jealous Mvurwi man took his life by hanging this Sunday after suspecting that his wife was cheating on himKudakwashe Mubaiwa's lifeless body was found hanging at a Johane Masowe shrine in Mvurwi.According to police the deceased went to ward one Mvurwi to see let Mwale asking for a rope and knife.Mwale observed that Muchabaiwa (24) was crying and enquired why he was depressed and he told her that his wife Tatenda Vhareta was cheating on himHe went and hung himself at a shrine.His body was discovered by his uncle Christias Kunaka (40) Who then filed a police report.Muchabaiwa's body is being kept at Mvurwi hospital awaiting post mortem.