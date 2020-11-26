Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Supreme Court slams Ndewere

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Supreme Court has blasted suspended High Court judge Justice Erica Ndewere for refusing to furnish a prisoner with a full judgment when denying him bail, saying such conduct is not expected of judicial officers.

Justice Ndewere, who is on suspension pending a disciplinary tribunal, threw out an application for bail pending appeal by convicted housebreaker Tapson Nyowani, but did not hand down a judgment explaining her decision.

The judge is under investigation for delays in writing her judgments. She also stands accused of failing to properly read a record of proceedings resulting in the quashing of a repeat offender's prison term on the basis that he was a first offender on review. While a tribunal set by the President is yet to determine her suitability to continue serving as a judge, Justice Ndewere has been criticised for the delay.

Nyowani had to approach the Supreme Court without the reasons for denial of bail, which made life difficult for the judges of appeal at the Supreme Court. While Nyowani still lost his bid for bail, Justice Nicholas Mathonsi took a swipe at the conduct of Justice Ndewere saying judges were obliged to give written reasons for their decisions through full judgments.

"There is no judgment of the court a quo refusing bail pending appeal. In fact, the judge a quo did not prepare a written judgment and upon being requested by the appellant to give reasons for dismissing the application, she commented that the reasons were given in the presence of the appellant. She then flatly refused to render any further reasons for judgment," said Justice Mathonsi.

When Nyowani asked for a judgment, Justice Ndewere, through her clerk, refused to issue a detailed judgment.

The letter reads: "I gave the reasons in court, in the presence of the applicant. The reasons I gave are as summarised in the typed State response whose copy he was served with, that he had no prospects of success against both conviction and sentence because there was overwhelming evidence against him as well as his identification by witnesses.

"So he can use those reasons if he wants to appeal against my decision. "He ought to have noted the reasons for my decision in court."

Justice Mathonsi said expressed disquiet at the conduct of Justice Ndewere.

"With respect, this is a very unorthodox way of giving reasons for judgment. It becomes extremely difficult for this court to assess the soundness of the decision of the court a quo refusing bail given that this court does not engage the matter as a court of first instance. It is settled that a written judgment is the foundation stone upon which a litigant builds or loses his or her hopes of succeeding on appeal.

"It is also trite that judicial officers are obliged to give full written reasons for judgment.

"This they do as duty owed to the consumers of their services, the litigants. Reasons that are stored in the mind of the judge are of no benefit to the litigants or the administration of justice, and a judicial officer should dispel all fears of arbitrariness by rendering a written judgment," said Justice Mathonsi.

However, after hearing the case, the Supreme Court agreed with Justice Ndewere that Nyowani had no prospects of success on appeal. Justice Erica Ndewere "There is no basis for interference with both the exercise of the court a quo's discretion and its factual finding that he has no prospects of success.

"Indeed the power of this court to interfere with the decision of the court a quo in a case of this nature is limited to instances where the discretion was exercised so unreasonably as to vitiate the decision made," he said.

A three-member tribunal led by retired judge Justice Simbi Mubako was sworn in recently by President Mnangagwa to inquire into the fitness of Justice Ndewere, to hold office. The other members are lawyers Mr Charles Warara and Ms Yvonne Masvora.

Justice Ndewere was automatically suspended following the President's appointment of the three-member team on the recommendations of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC). The commission reportedly alleges slipshod work and a large batch of overdue judgments.

The Constitution provides that a judge may be removed from office only for inability to perform the functions of his or her office, due to mental or physical incapacity, or gross incompetence, or gross misconduct.

Otherwise judges serve until retirement or resignation. The process is deliberately designed to ensure judges have practical independence since ruling against the Government of the day in a judgment cannot lead to a tribunal hearing.

The Constitution further stipulates that if the Judicial Service Commission advises the President that the question of removing any judge, including the Chief Justice, from office ought to be investigated, the President must appoint a tribunal to inquire into the matter.

He does not have much discretion in the matter.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Swearing in of Khupe and her MDC-T allies as MPs, Senators challenged

2 hrs ago | 969 Views

'Zanu-PF must crack whip on troublemakers'

2 hrs ago | 483 Views

Mukuru loses US$35K to robbers

2 hrs ago | 553 Views

Mangudya warns money launderers

2 hrs ago | 645 Views

Gatherings limit revised to 100 after Mutsvangwa party

2 hrs ago | 768 Views

Chiwenga's wife living in fear

2 hrs ago | 1067 Views

MDC Alliance councillors ditch Chamisa, join Khupe

2 hrs ago | 856 Views

Game Park miner loses claims in violent takeover

2 hrs ago | 221 Views

Ginimbi cases struck off the roll

2 hrs ago | 534 Views

Xenophobic attacks resurface in SA

2 hrs ago | 561 Views

Bulawayo supply dams still in distress

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Unite to resolve Gukurahundi impasse, says NPRC

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

'MDC-T's Phugeni raped my daughter'

2 hrs ago | 467 Views

Zimbabwe needs US$123m for fibre cables

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

It is NOT illegal for City of Harare to clamp and tow away vehicles

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

Lamentations of a Zimbabwean

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Prince Dube out for two months

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Are Zimbabwean doctors now too cowed to speak?

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Schools to stay open despite COVID-19 ravages

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Mnangagwa to be cleared by my trial, claims Nguwaya

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zimbabwe Prison ordered to provide inmates with water

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Informal traders urged to desist from buying fake COVID-19 certificates

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

MDC Alliance activists threaten to sue Matanga over nudes

3 hrs ago | 233 Views

Safeguard loses US$35 000 to armed robbers

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Harare HR director arrested for corruption

3 hrs ago | 173 Views

Mutsvangwa defends flouting Covid-19 restrictions

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Gold panner beats up workmate to death

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Highway robbers on the prowl along Victoria Falls-Bulawayo highway

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Father shoots children

3 hrs ago | 316 Views

Econet opens one-stop shop in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Worry over high pupil pregnancy during lockdown

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Biti assaults a white lady at the Magistrate Courts?

3 hrs ago | 751 Views

Zimbabwe scores high on debt management transparency

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe's SRC ready for Fifa sanctions

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

EcoCash revenue continues to dwindle

3 hrs ago | 226 Views

Upgrade for Zimbabwe and South Africa border post

12 hrs ago | 1541 Views

Man hangs self over 'cheating' wife

14 hrs ago | 3702 Views

Beitbridge, Plumtree borders open on low note

15 hrs ago | 3504 Views

Robbers pounce

15 hrs ago | 2765 Views

Bomb scare at Parliament building

15 hrs ago | 2961 Views

Mnangagwa ally removed from remand

15 hrs ago | 4307 Views

Cloud over Bushiri's extradition to SA

15 hrs ago | 3444 Views

Zinara plug revenue leakages

15 hrs ago | 921 Views

Sector priorities for NDS implementation

24 hrs ago | 599 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days