Biti assaults a white lady at the Magistrate Courts?

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE are investigating a case of assault involving MDC Alliance vice president Tendai Biti who allegedly manhandled a white lady at the Magistrate Courts in Harare during a heated exchange.Biti allegedly assaulted Ms Tatiana Aleshina who is involved in a property wrangle with one of his clients. Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the fracas that took place on Monday."A 54-year-old lady Tatiana Aleshina has reported a case of assault at the Harare Central Police Station against Tendai Biti."Police are investigating charges of assault that were filed against Biti. We are conducting investigations with a view of finding out what happened. We understand that there was a mob which witnessed the whole incident," he said.The attack on the woman by Biti comes at a time when the country is observing 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence with the United Nations making a passionate plea to UN member states to make concrete and tangible commitments towards eliminating the scourge of violence.This year's theme, "Orange the World: Fund, Prevent, Respond, Collect!", announced by the UN campaign, bolsters the UN Secretary-General's appeal and UN system-wide rapid response to the alarming surge in violence against women and girls seen this year under the shadow of Covid-19."Together, we must tackle male violence that affects and damages everyone — families and communities, societies and economies - and holds back all our efforts for peace and security, human rights and sustainable development. We need to increase accountability and question attitudes and approaches that enable violence. And we must provide resources for women's civil society organizations on the front lines," said UN Secretary-General António Guterres.Biti was not reachable at the time of going to print last night.