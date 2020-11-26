Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Worry over high pupil pregnancy during lockdown

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Primary and Secondary Education yesterday said Bulawayo has a relatively high number of pupils who fell pregnant during the Covid-19 lockdown and if nothing is done, they may miss examinations to the detriment of their future.

Speaking during the committee's tour of schools in Bulawayo, the chairperson Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga said the pregnancies were a cause of concern.

She said even though she did not have the exact figures, she was aware that many girls had fallen pregnant, a development that should, however, not stress them as Government, through its inclusive education stance, now has a provision for pregnant pupils. The committee toured Mhali Primary School and Magwegwe High School both in Magwegwe suburb.

At Magwegwe High the head confirmed that seven pupils from one class were no longer coming to school after falling pregnant despite the fact that they were supposed to write their final examinations which started yesterday.

According to statistics from Mpilo Central Hospital, one of the two major health institutions in the city, children aged 12 to 16 now account for about 30 percent of deliveries.

Treasury recently set aside $123 million for the provision of psycho-social support for pupils who fall pregnant, in a move that reaffirms Government's position on the need to protect the rights of the girl child. The Government position is that the previous provision that allowed school authorities to expel pregnant pupils was discriminatory to the girl child.

Presenting the National Budget last Thursday, the Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Professor Mthuli Ncube, said the allocation was to ensure the implementation of the new provision He said Government now allows for non-exclusion of pregnant girls in schools and to ensure observance of this provision, psycho-social support will be enhanced at schools hence the allocation of ZWL$123 million towards that.

Prior to the amendments of the Education Act, school authorities could expel a girl for falling pregnant but spare the boy responsible for the pregnancy, which was seen as discriminatory against the girl child. The budget allocation follows the approval in August by President Mnangagwa of the amendment of the Education Act.

"The most worrying thing in Bulawayo was the seemingly very high rate of girls who fell pregnant during the Covid-19 lockdown and none of them have come back to school. This speaks to either lack of knowledge that they can come back to school but also there is a lot of stigma associated with someone falling pregnant so the parents and children do not know how to deal with the stigma," said Ms Misihairabwi- Mushonga.

"We have asked the school heads to trace those pupils, particularly those writing exams so that they can at least write exams and we see how we can deal with them next year. The high rate of pregnancy is worrying and we need to start talking about ways to ensure the affected realise they can still access school despite falling pregnant."

She said it was important for school heads to initiate conversations on pregnancy and stigma so that affected pupils get the psycho-social support needed to continue with school.

According Ms Misihairambwi-Mushonga, it will take willing school authorities to bring back the pregnant pupils to school which may be their only way out of poverty and underdevelopment. She said the figures released so far could just be a tip of the iceberg as many schools seem to have lost a number of girls during the long Covid-19-induced break.

"It will be wise for school heads and authorities to publicly announce that whoever fell pregnant during lockdown has a right to continue with their studies especially those who are supposed to be writing their final A and O-level examinations," said Ms Misihairabwi-Mushonga.

The committee is also checking on the progress made so far to ensure schools adhere to Covid-19 guidelines to curb the spread of the deadly virus which has killed 277 Zimbabweans.

"We also realised that there are very few pupils that had access to the online education and radio programmes during lockdown both in Bulawayo and Matabeleland South province which we visited on Monday," said Ms Misihairabwi-Mushonga.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Swearing in of Khupe and her MDC-T allies as MPs, Senators challenged

2 hrs ago | 971 Views

'Zanu-PF must crack whip on troublemakers'

2 hrs ago | 483 Views

Mukuru loses US$35K to robbers

2 hrs ago | 554 Views

Mangudya warns money launderers

2 hrs ago | 646 Views

Gatherings limit revised to 100 after Mutsvangwa party

2 hrs ago | 768 Views

Chiwenga's wife living in fear

2 hrs ago | 1069 Views

MDC Alliance councillors ditch Chamisa, join Khupe

2 hrs ago | 858 Views

Game Park miner loses claims in violent takeover

2 hrs ago | 221 Views

Ginimbi cases struck off the roll

2 hrs ago | 534 Views

Xenophobic attacks resurface in SA

2 hrs ago | 562 Views

Bulawayo supply dams still in distress

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Unite to resolve Gukurahundi impasse, says NPRC

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

'MDC-T's Phugeni raped my daughter'

2 hrs ago | 468 Views

Zimbabwe needs US$123m for fibre cables

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

It is NOT illegal for City of Harare to clamp and tow away vehicles

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

Lamentations of a Zimbabwean

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Prince Dube out for two months

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Are Zimbabwean doctors now too cowed to speak?

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Schools to stay open despite COVID-19 ravages

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Mnangagwa to be cleared by my trial, claims Nguwaya

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zimbabwe Prison ordered to provide inmates with water

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Informal traders urged to desist from buying fake COVID-19 certificates

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

MDC Alliance activists threaten to sue Matanga over nudes

3 hrs ago | 234 Views

Safeguard loses US$35 000 to armed robbers

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Harare HR director arrested for corruption

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

Mutsvangwa defends flouting Covid-19 restrictions

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Gold panner beats up workmate to death

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Highway robbers on the prowl along Victoria Falls-Bulawayo highway

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Father shoots children

3 hrs ago | 317 Views

Econet opens one-stop shop in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Biti assaults a white lady at the Magistrate Courts?

3 hrs ago | 752 Views

Supreme Court slams Ndewere

3 hrs ago | 173 Views

Zimbabwe scores high on debt management transparency

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe's SRC ready for Fifa sanctions

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

EcoCash revenue continues to dwindle

3 hrs ago | 227 Views

Upgrade for Zimbabwe and South Africa border post

12 hrs ago | 1541 Views

Man hangs self over 'cheating' wife

14 hrs ago | 3704 Views

Beitbridge, Plumtree borders open on low note

15 hrs ago | 3506 Views

Robbers pounce

15 hrs ago | 2765 Views

Bomb scare at Parliament building

15 hrs ago | 2961 Views

Mnangagwa ally removed from remand

15 hrs ago | 4308 Views

Cloud over Bushiri's extradition to SA

15 hrs ago | 3445 Views

Zinara plug revenue leakages

15 hrs ago | 921 Views

Sector priorities for NDS implementation

24 hrs ago | 599 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days