Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Econet opens one-stop shop in Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE City of Bulawayo has commended giant telecoms operator Econet for enhancing ease of doing business through its integrated product services and implored other businesses to follow suit.

On Friday Econet opened its one-stop services shop, which houses its banking unit, Steward Bank halls and other product service at the newly revamped offices along Jason Moyo Street in Bulawayo.

The company had closed the shop and the bank for months as it prepared to move into a more spacious area at the heart of the CBD. Bulawayo deputy mayor, Councillor Mlandu Ncube, who officiated at the opening of the shop, said council was elated by Econet"s commitment to serve and provide banking and telecoms convenience in the city.

"What Econet has done in reopening its shop and other services under its arm should be celebrated," said Clr Ncube.

He challenged other businesses to borrow a leaf from Econet and bring services at one place for the convenience of residents.

"From renovating their premises to putting top notch service, the company has shown that it has faith in the city. Bulawayo is a business-friendly city and Econet has taken advantage of this to fully service its customers," said Clr Ncube.

The deputy mayor, who is also Ward 1 councillor, which encompasses the CBD, said the new-look Econet premises would help decongest the city."

"In light of the Covid-19 havoc, it is pleasing to note that our residents can now do business with Econet without the hassle of being crowded. The pandemic has taught us new ways of doing business," he said.

Econet Wireless group business strategy and business partnerships executive, Dr Jimmy Shindi, said Econet"s "One-Stop Shop" in Bulawayo was a confirmation of the company"s commitment to providing the best service in the whole of the southern region.

"This is our commitment to world class service to Bulawayo and the whole of Matabeleland region. It will also help in decongesting our already existing service shops," said Dr Shindi.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Swearing in of Khupe and her MDC-T allies as MPs, Senators challenged

2 hrs ago | 971 Views

'Zanu-PF must crack whip on troublemakers'

2 hrs ago | 483 Views

Mukuru loses US$35K to robbers

2 hrs ago | 555 Views

Mangudya warns money launderers

2 hrs ago | 646 Views

Gatherings limit revised to 100 after Mutsvangwa party

2 hrs ago | 768 Views

Chiwenga's wife living in fear

2 hrs ago | 1071 Views

MDC Alliance councillors ditch Chamisa, join Khupe

2 hrs ago | 858 Views

Game Park miner loses claims in violent takeover

2 hrs ago | 221 Views

Ginimbi cases struck off the roll

2 hrs ago | 536 Views

Xenophobic attacks resurface in SA

2 hrs ago | 562 Views

Bulawayo supply dams still in distress

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Unite to resolve Gukurahundi impasse, says NPRC

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

'MDC-T's Phugeni raped my daughter'

3 hrs ago | 470 Views

Zimbabwe needs US$123m for fibre cables

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

It is NOT illegal for City of Harare to clamp and tow away vehicles

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

Lamentations of a Zimbabwean

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Prince Dube out for two months

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Are Zimbabwean doctors now too cowed to speak?

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Schools to stay open despite COVID-19 ravages

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Mnangagwa to be cleared by my trial, claims Nguwaya

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zimbabwe Prison ordered to provide inmates with water

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Informal traders urged to desist from buying fake COVID-19 certificates

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

MDC Alliance activists threaten to sue Matanga over nudes

3 hrs ago | 234 Views

Safeguard loses US$35 000 to armed robbers

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Harare HR director arrested for corruption

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

Mutsvangwa defends flouting Covid-19 restrictions

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Gold panner beats up workmate to death

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Highway robbers on the prowl along Victoria Falls-Bulawayo highway

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Father shoots children

3 hrs ago | 317 Views

Worry over high pupil pregnancy during lockdown

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Biti assaults a white lady at the Magistrate Courts?

3 hrs ago | 752 Views

Supreme Court slams Ndewere

3 hrs ago | 173 Views

Zimbabwe scores high on debt management transparency

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe's SRC ready for Fifa sanctions

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

EcoCash revenue continues to dwindle

3 hrs ago | 227 Views

Upgrade for Zimbabwe and South Africa border post

12 hrs ago | 1541 Views

Man hangs self over 'cheating' wife

14 hrs ago | 3704 Views

Beitbridge, Plumtree borders open on low note

15 hrs ago | 3506 Views

Robbers pounce

15 hrs ago | 2765 Views

Bomb scare at Parliament building

15 hrs ago | 2961 Views

Mnangagwa ally removed from remand

15 hrs ago | 4308 Views

Cloud over Bushiri's extradition to SA

15 hrs ago | 3445 Views

Zinara plug revenue leakages

15 hrs ago | 921 Views

Sector priorities for NDS implementation

24 hrs ago | 599 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days