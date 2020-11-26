Econet opens one-stop shop in Bulawayo

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE City of Bulawayo has commended giant telecoms operator Econet for enhancing ease of doing business through its integrated product services and implored other businesses to follow suit.On Friday Econet opened its one-stop services shop, which houses its banking unit, Steward Bank halls and other product service at the newly revamped offices along Jason Moyo Street in Bulawayo.The company had closed the shop and the bank for months as it prepared to move into a more spacious area at the heart of the CBD. Bulawayo deputy mayor, Councillor Mlandu Ncube, who officiated at the opening of the shop, said council was elated by Econet"s commitment to serve and provide banking and telecoms convenience in the city."What Econet has done in reopening its shop and other services under its arm should be celebrated," said Clr Ncube.He challenged other businesses to borrow a leaf from Econet and bring services at one place for the convenience of residents."From renovating their premises to putting top notch service, the company has shown that it has faith in the city. Bulawayo is a business-friendly city and Econet has taken advantage of this to fully service its customers," said Clr Ncube.The deputy mayor, who is also Ward 1 councillor, which encompasses the CBD, said the new-look Econet premises would help decongest the city.""In light of the Covid-19 havoc, it is pleasing to note that our residents can now do business with Econet without the hassle of being crowded. The pandemic has taught us new ways of doing business," he said.Econet Wireless group business strategy and business partnerships executive, Dr Jimmy Shindi, said Econet"s "One-Stop Shop" in Bulawayo was a confirmation of the company"s commitment to providing the best service in the whole of the southern region."This is our commitment to world class service to Bulawayo and the whole of Matabeleland region. It will also help in decongesting our already existing service shops," said Dr Shindi.