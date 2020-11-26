Latest News Editor's Choice


Gold panner beats up workmate to death

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A MANGWE illegal gold panner is on the run after he allegedly beat up his workmate to death for wearing his clothes without permission.

Matabeleland South acting provincial spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident which occurred in Togotshweu Village in Mphoengs area.

She said the suspect Mpilo Nyoni of Makhubu Village assaulted the now deceased Mr Philani Gumbo on Thursday and his body was found on Sunday.

"I can confirm that we recorded a murder incident which occurred in Togotshweu Village in Mphoengs area. Mpilo Nyoni and Philani Gumbo who are both illegal panners were drinking at Mahlangu Mine at around 3AM when Nyoni started accusing his peer of wearing his clothes without permission which resulted in a misunderstanding.

"Nyoni started assaulting Gumbo who then fled from the scene. Nyoni pursued him and is suspected to have caught up with him and further assaulted him before leaving him in the bush. Gumbo's body was found two days later by a passerby who then alerted other villagers.

The matter was reported to the police who attended the scene," she said.

Insp Mangena said Nyoni was on the run and appealed to members of the public with information that could lead to his arrest to contact any nearest police station.

Source - chronicle

Most Popular In 7 Days