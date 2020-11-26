Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe Prison ordered to provide inmates with water

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The High Court has ordered Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services (ZPCS) to supply 60 litres of water daily to every prisoner and also supply inmates with the water containers to arrest the spread of waterborne diseases in holding cells.

The order was granted after an inmate at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison, Taurai Dodzo and a rights lobby group, Zimbabwe human Rights NGO Forum, sued ZPCS over negligence, including failure to provide potable water, exposing prisoners to health risks.

Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, health minister Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, Lands minister Anxious Masuka as well as Finance minister Mthuli Ncube were also sued by Dodzo, who claimed the correctional facility was hit by an outbreak of water-borne diseases that included diarrhoea, hepatitis B and tuberculosis.

But Justice Siyabona Musithu on Monday ordered ZPCS to "take temporary measures for the daily supply of at least 60 litres of potable water to each prisoner at Chikurubi Maximum Prison" and "supply each prisoner with water containers whose total capacity should be 60 litres".

The ZPCS was also ordered to separate healthy inmates from those that are ill to prevent the outbreak of diarrhoeal diseases.

The prisons should, Justice Masithu ordered, provide dietary needs of prisoners and ensure that they eat meat as opposed to beans only.

he also said the hospitals and a pharmacy at the prison facility should also be fully stocked with essential medicines.

Ncube was ordered to immediately release funds for supplementary daily water supplies to Chikurubi Prison through water bowsers and to purchase containers for the prisoners.

He was also ordered to immediately release funds for the provision of the food supplies that are spelt out in Statutory Instrument 96 of 2012 as well as release funds within two weeks for the supply of adequate essential medicines and requisite medical technology at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison.

The court also reversed an order to transfer Dodzo from cell B to D as punishment for making the court application. Conditions in D hall are worse and prisoners in this cell relieve themselves in buckets at night and these will then be emptied the following morning.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Swearing in of Khupe and her MDC-T allies as MPs, Senators challenged

2 hrs ago | 979 Views

'Zanu-PF must crack whip on troublemakers'

2 hrs ago | 490 Views

Mukuru loses US$35K to robbers

2 hrs ago | 557 Views

Mangudya warns money launderers

2 hrs ago | 647 Views

Gatherings limit revised to 100 after Mutsvangwa party

2 hrs ago | 777 Views

Chiwenga's wife living in fear

2 hrs ago | 1076 Views

MDC Alliance councillors ditch Chamisa, join Khupe

2 hrs ago | 867 Views

Game Park miner loses claims in violent takeover

2 hrs ago | 222 Views

Ginimbi cases struck off the roll

2 hrs ago | 537 Views

Xenophobic attacks resurface in SA

2 hrs ago | 568 Views

Bulawayo supply dams still in distress

3 hrs ago | 201 Views

Unite to resolve Gukurahundi impasse, says NPRC

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

'MDC-T's Phugeni raped my daughter'

3 hrs ago | 476 Views

Zimbabwe needs US$123m for fibre cables

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

It is NOT illegal for City of Harare to clamp and tow away vehicles

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

Lamentations of a Zimbabwean

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Prince Dube out for two months

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Are Zimbabwean doctors now too cowed to speak?

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Schools to stay open despite COVID-19 ravages

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Mnangagwa to be cleared by my trial, claims Nguwaya

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Informal traders urged to desist from buying fake COVID-19 certificates

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

MDC Alliance activists threaten to sue Matanga over nudes

3 hrs ago | 235 Views

Safeguard loses US$35 000 to armed robbers

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Harare HR director arrested for corruption

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

Mutsvangwa defends flouting Covid-19 restrictions

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Gold panner beats up workmate to death

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Highway robbers on the prowl along Victoria Falls-Bulawayo highway

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Father shoots children

3 hrs ago | 319 Views

Econet opens one-stop shop in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Worry over high pupil pregnancy during lockdown

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Biti assaults a white lady at the Magistrate Courts?

3 hrs ago | 757 Views

Supreme Court slams Ndewere

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

Zimbabwe scores high on debt management transparency

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe's SRC ready for Fifa sanctions

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

EcoCash revenue continues to dwindle

3 hrs ago | 227 Views

Upgrade for Zimbabwe and South Africa border post

12 hrs ago | 1542 Views

Man hangs self over 'cheating' wife

14 hrs ago | 3705 Views

Beitbridge, Plumtree borders open on low note

15 hrs ago | 3512 Views

Robbers pounce

15 hrs ago | 2766 Views

Bomb scare at Parliament building

15 hrs ago | 2962 Views

Mnangagwa ally removed from remand

15 hrs ago | 4310 Views

Cloud over Bushiri's extradition to SA

15 hrs ago | 3448 Views

Zinara plug revenue leakages

15 hrs ago | 921 Views

Sector priorities for NDS implementation

24 hrs ago | 599 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days