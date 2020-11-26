Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Prince Dube out for two months

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
WARRIORS and Tanzanian side Azam FC striker Prince Dube expects to be sidelined for up to two months ahead of surgery in South Africa having suffered a hand injury.

Dube fractured his left hand ulnar bone in the 1-0 defeat to Young Africans last Wednesday when he had only played 15 minutes.

The former Highlanders striker left Tanzania for South Africa on Sunday where he is under the care of specialist surgeon Robert Nicolas at the Vincent Pallotti Hospital in Cape Town.

Speaking from South Africa yesterday, Dube, who will be operated on tomorrow, said the orthopaedic surgeon told him that he would be out of action for six to eight weeks.

"I'm undergoing surgery on Thursday (tomorrow). I flew into South Africa on Sunday and the doctor has said I will be out of action for anything between six to eight weeks. I'm just hoping the operation will be successful. I will be fine," Dube said.

Azam confirmed Dube's injury last week and that he would be treated in South Africa at Vincent Pallotti Hospital where they take all their players who need specialist attention.

On arrival in Tanzania in August, Dube announced his presence in the Vodacom Premier League with a bang and has so far scored six goals in 13 matches with Azam perched on position two on the log table with 26 points, five behind Young Africans.

The striker has been in top form for his club after hitting the ground running following his move from Highlanders.

A few weeks ago, he came from the bench to salvage a crucial point for the Warriors against Algeria at the National Sports Stadium in a Group H Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Swearing in of Khupe and her MDC-T allies as MPs, Senators challenged

2 hrs ago | 980 Views

'Zanu-PF must crack whip on troublemakers'

2 hrs ago | 491 Views

Mukuru loses US$35K to robbers

2 hrs ago | 558 Views

Mangudya warns money launderers

2 hrs ago | 650 Views

Gatherings limit revised to 100 after Mutsvangwa party

2 hrs ago | 778 Views

Chiwenga's wife living in fear

2 hrs ago | 1078 Views

MDC Alliance councillors ditch Chamisa, join Khupe

2 hrs ago | 867 Views

Game Park miner loses claims in violent takeover

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

Ginimbi cases struck off the roll

2 hrs ago | 538 Views

Xenophobic attacks resurface in SA

2 hrs ago | 569 Views

Bulawayo supply dams still in distress

3 hrs ago | 202 Views

Unite to resolve Gukurahundi impasse, says NPRC

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

'MDC-T's Phugeni raped my daughter'

3 hrs ago | 476 Views

Zimbabwe needs US$123m for fibre cables

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

It is NOT illegal for City of Harare to clamp and tow away vehicles

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

Lamentations of a Zimbabwean

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Are Zimbabwean doctors now too cowed to speak?

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Schools to stay open despite COVID-19 ravages

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Mnangagwa to be cleared by my trial, claims Nguwaya

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zimbabwe Prison ordered to provide inmates with water

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Informal traders urged to desist from buying fake COVID-19 certificates

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

MDC Alliance activists threaten to sue Matanga over nudes

3 hrs ago | 235 Views

Safeguard loses US$35 000 to armed robbers

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Harare HR director arrested for corruption

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

Mutsvangwa defends flouting Covid-19 restrictions

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Gold panner beats up workmate to death

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Highway robbers on the prowl along Victoria Falls-Bulawayo highway

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Father shoots children

3 hrs ago | 320 Views

Econet opens one-stop shop in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Worry over high pupil pregnancy during lockdown

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Biti assaults a white lady at the Magistrate Courts?

3 hrs ago | 758 Views

Supreme Court slams Ndewere

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

Zimbabwe scores high on debt management transparency

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe's SRC ready for Fifa sanctions

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

EcoCash revenue continues to dwindle

3 hrs ago | 227 Views

Upgrade for Zimbabwe and South Africa border post

12 hrs ago | 1542 Views

Man hangs self over 'cheating' wife

14 hrs ago | 3705 Views

Beitbridge, Plumtree borders open on low note

15 hrs ago | 3515 Views

Robbers pounce

15 hrs ago | 2767 Views

Bomb scare at Parliament building

15 hrs ago | 2962 Views

Mnangagwa ally removed from remand

15 hrs ago | 4312 Views

Cloud over Bushiri's extradition to SA

15 hrs ago | 3448 Views

Zinara plug revenue leakages

15 hrs ago | 921 Views

Sector priorities for NDS implementation

24 hrs ago | 599 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days