Prince Dube out for two months

WARRIORS and Tanzanian side Azam FC striker Prince Dube expects to be sidelined for up to two months ahead of surgery in South Africa having suffered a hand injury.Dube fractured his left hand ulnar bone in the 1-0 defeat to Young Africans last Wednesday when he had only played 15 minutes.The former Highlanders striker left Tanzania for South Africa on Sunday where he is under the care of specialist surgeon Robert Nicolas at the Vincent Pallotti Hospital in Cape Town.Speaking from South Africa yesterday, Dube, who will be operated on tomorrow, said the orthopaedic surgeon told him that he would be out of action for six to eight weeks."I'm undergoing surgery on Thursday (tomorrow). I flew into South Africa on Sunday and the doctor has said I will be out of action for anything between six to eight weeks. I'm just hoping the operation will be successful. I will be fine," Dube said.Azam confirmed Dube's injury last week and that he would be treated in South Africa at Vincent Pallotti Hospital where they take all their players who need specialist attention.On arrival in Tanzania in August, Dube announced his presence in the Vodacom Premier League with a bang and has so far scored six goals in 13 matches with Azam perched on position two on the log table with 26 points, five behind Young Africans.The striker has been in top form for his club after hitting the ground running following his move from Highlanders.A few weeks ago, he came from the bench to salvage a crucial point for the Warriors against Algeria at the National Sports Stadium in a Group H Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.