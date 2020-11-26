Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe chalks 95 new Covid-19 cases

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
Ninety-five new Covid-19 cases were recorded yesterday, as cases continue to rise.

However, no death was reported in the last 24 hours.

The rise in cases has left the seven-day rolling average for new cases at 104.

Yesterday, 1 029 PCR tests were done, implying a positivity rate of 9,2 percent.

A daily Covid-19 update released by the Ministry of Health and Child Care last night shows that all the 95 cases are local transmissions.

The spate of new cases recorded in the last seven days has left active cases at 1 209.

As of yesterday, Zimbabwe has recorded 10 129 cases, 8 643 recoveries and 277 deaths.

Government continues to implore citizens to observe guidelines aimed at containing the spread of Covid-19, which include wearing of face masks in public, maintaining social distance, washing hands with soap or ash and sanitising, among others.

South Africa has now surpassed 780 000 cases and has the highest cases and deaths per capita in the SADC region.

Source - the herald

