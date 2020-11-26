Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Unexpected low traffic at Beitbridge border

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwe and South Africa have started working on a plan to absorb increased human traffic that is expected to pass through from Beitbridge Border Post this week.

The move is informed by the events of yesterday where traffic was low for the better part of the morning and start peaking at the end of the day when news started filtering that the land borders had officially opened.

Activity at was very low at Beitbridge yesterday with only 200 people who fall outside the commercial traffic passing through between 6 am and 8 am.

This was attributed to the fact that travelers adopted a wait and see attitude.

They reportedly took a cue from a false start that saw them being turned away at the same port of entry when South Africa re-opened its borders to passenger traffic on 1 October without prior consultation with Zimbabwe.

In addition, some travellers said the Covid-19 testing fees were prohibitive and hence they we're waiting for an alternative way with relatively cheaper prices.

Security has been tightened at all exit and entry points to the border where many people without valid or without documents at all were being turned away.

Traffic has been separated into heavy-duty vehicles, light commercial, light vehicles, buses and pedestrians.

Furthermore, hand washing basins and footbaths and automated thermometers have been put at most buildings' entrances.

The Assistant Regional Immigration officer-in-charge of Beitbridge, Mr Nqobile Ncube said they were liaising with all the inter border agencies to maintain a seamless passage for travellers under the new normal.

"Contrary to our expectations, there was not much traffic and there are reasons why it was like this. First, the traveling public wanted to be very sure we are open and how we are handling the Covid-19 certificate component," he said.

"I would like to think that many people wanted to make sure we're officially opened before they may start acquiring the certificates with a 48 hours validity.

"We are hearing news from other towns that people are planning to travel from tomorrow going forward  and we have been liaising with our colleagues in South Africa to ensure we are not found wanting".



Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

LISTEN: Mnangagwa vul'gate song breaks social media

10 mins ago | 38 Views

Texas Hold'em Poker Hand Rankings - The Difference Between Winning And Losing

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Basic steps to playing Blackjack

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe chalks 95 new Covid-19 cases

1 hr ago | 144 Views

Zimra officials test positive to Covid-19 at Beitbridge border

2 hrs ago | 398 Views

Zimbabweans jailed 15 years for smuggling explosives into SA

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

CID team investigating Mnangagwa ally arrested

2 hrs ago | 1851 Views

Twitter punishes Newsday, suspends account

3 hrs ago | 665 Views

Swearing in of Khupe and her MDC-T allies as MPs, Senators challenged

5 hrs ago | 2281 Views

'Zanu-PF must crack whip on troublemakers'

5 hrs ago | 1075 Views

Mukuru loses US$35K to robbers

5 hrs ago | 1280 Views

Mangudya warns money launderers

5 hrs ago | 1459 Views

Gatherings limit revised to 100 after Mutsvangwa party

5 hrs ago | 1983 Views

Chiwenga's wife living in fear

5 hrs ago | 2074 Views

MDC Alliance councillors ditch Chamisa, join Khupe

5 hrs ago | 2026 Views

Game Park miner loses claims in violent takeover

5 hrs ago | 440 Views

Ginimbi cases struck off the roll

5 hrs ago | 951 Views

Xenophobic attacks resurface in SA

5 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Bulawayo supply dams still in distress

5 hrs ago | 385 Views

Unite to resolve Gukurahundi impasse, says NPRC

5 hrs ago | 114 Views

'MDC-T's Phugeni raped my daughter'

5 hrs ago | 1020 Views

Zimbabwe needs US$123m for fibre cables

5 hrs ago | 98 Views

It is NOT illegal for City of Harare to clamp and tow away vehicles

5 hrs ago | 353 Views

Lamentations of a Zimbabwean

5 hrs ago | 264 Views

Prince Dube out for two months

5 hrs ago | 191 Views

Are Zimbabwean doctors now too cowed to speak?

5 hrs ago | 277 Views

Schools to stay open despite COVID-19 ravages

5 hrs ago | 284 Views

Mnangagwa to be cleared by my trial, claims Nguwaya

5 hrs ago | 273 Views

Zimbabwe Prison ordered to provide inmates with water

5 hrs ago | 167 Views

Informal traders urged to desist from buying fake COVID-19 certificates

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

MDC Alliance activists threaten to sue Matanga over nudes

5 hrs ago | 438 Views

Safeguard loses US$35 000 to armed robbers

5 hrs ago | 258 Views

Harare HR director arrested for corruption

5 hrs ago | 341 Views

Mutsvangwa defends flouting Covid-19 restrictions

5 hrs ago | 209 Views

Gold panner beats up workmate to death

5 hrs ago | 164 Views

Highway robbers on the prowl along Victoria Falls-Bulawayo highway

5 hrs ago | 303 Views

Father shoots children

5 hrs ago | 617 Views

Econet opens one-stop shop in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 143 Views

Worry over high pupil pregnancy during lockdown

5 hrs ago | 173 Views

Biti assaults a white lady at the Magistrate Courts?

5 hrs ago | 1395 Views

Supreme Court slams Ndewere

6 hrs ago | 313 Views

Zimbabwe scores high on debt management transparency

6 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwe's SRC ready for Fifa sanctions

6 hrs ago | 116 Views

EcoCash revenue continues to dwindle

6 hrs ago | 347 Views

Upgrade for Zimbabwe and South Africa border post

15 hrs ago | 1697 Views

Man hangs self over 'cheating' wife

17 hrs ago | 3948 Views

Beitbridge, Plumtree borders open on low note

18 hrs ago | 4217 Views

Robbers pounce

18 hrs ago | 2899 Views

Bomb scare at Parliament building

18 hrs ago | 3150 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days