LISTEN: Mnangagwa vul'gate song breaks social media

Mapara A Jazz's 'John Vuli Gate', featuring Ntosh Gazi and Calano, sparked the #JohnVuliGate dance challenge in October - think a robotic, slow-motion twerk followed by elaborate steps. The lyrics translated are essentially, "Here come the 'stocko' / John go open the gate," with 'stocko' meaning party girls.The trend was sparked when a group of girls celebrating their friend's birthday at a garage and jamming to the song went viral. It went from a WhatsApp status to the worldwide web, being reacted to globally on YouTube, and it secured the girls gigs and brand endorsements.Now local musicians have released a Mnangagwa vul'gate song.Listen below: