Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF MP snubs President's preparatory meeting

by Staff Reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Mazowe Central Member of Parliament Sydney Chidamba is under fire from provincial leadership after he snubbed a preparatory meeting of President Emerson Mnangagwa today.

Chidamba who was once reprimanded by the late Politburo member Perence Shiri over a leaked audio to impeach Mnangagwa did not bother to meet the Provincial leadership led by chairperson Kazembe Kazembe and Politburo member Munyaradzi Machacha who leads the Chitepo School of ideology.

The meeting was to prepare for the national tree planting day at Kakora primary school by to be graced by the president.

Chidamba has always been linked to G40 after he became the vice chairman of the province in Robert Mugabe era and since the coming in of Mnangagwa he was reduced to a cell member.

Provincial member Michael Mutopa confirmed that they have since warned Chidamba of Working parallel with the president.

"We warned Chidamba of his G40 links after he snubbed our provincial leadership in his constituency where the president is visiting instead of preparing for the president he was busy campaigning for another DCC aspiring chairman in Gunguhwe ward6 and Chaminuka district," he said.

Chidamba's mobile number was power off.

Meanwhile, DCC members are putting the final nail as election is around the corner.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Thabitha Khumalo diagnosed with cancer

2 hrs ago | 578 Views

Mutsvangwa calls on Zanu-PF to deal ruthlessly with troublemakers

2 hrs ago | 214 Views

Remembering those who made it possible, our fallen heroes

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Was the court fair on mary Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 424 Views

The situation remains the same at Ran mine

3 hrs ago | 300 Views

Zulu urges artistes to eradicate GBV

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Human wildlife conflict stops agriculture where hunting brings hope

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

LISTEN: Mnangagwa vul'gate song breaks social media

10 hrs ago | 6185 Views

Texas Hold'em Poker Hand Rankings - The Difference Between Winning And Losing

11 hrs ago | 252 Views

Basic steps to playing Blackjack

11 hrs ago | 210 Views

Unexpected low traffic at Beitbridge border

11 hrs ago | 1959 Views

Zimbabwe chalks 95 new Covid-19 cases

11 hrs ago | 912 Views

Zimra officials test positive to Covid-19 at Beitbridge border

11 hrs ago | 1734 Views

Zimbabweans jailed 15 years for smuggling explosives into SA

11 hrs ago | 1220 Views

CID team investigating Mnangagwa ally arrested

12 hrs ago | 5134 Views

Twitter punishes Newsday, suspends account

12 hrs ago | 1714 Views

Swearing in of Khupe and her MDC-T allies as MPs, Senators challenged

15 hrs ago | 4276 Views

'Zanu-PF must crack whip on troublemakers'

15 hrs ago | 1976 Views

Mukuru loses US$35K to robbers

15 hrs ago | 1816 Views

Mangudya warns money launderers

15 hrs ago | 2079 Views

Gatherings limit revised to 100 after Mutsvangwa party

15 hrs ago | 3667 Views

Chiwenga's wife living in fear

15 hrs ago | 3034 Views

MDC Alliance councillors ditch Chamisa, join Khupe

15 hrs ago | 3290 Views

Game Park miner loses claims in violent takeover

15 hrs ago | 753 Views

Ginimbi cases struck off the roll

15 hrs ago | 1371 Views

Xenophobic attacks resurface in SA

15 hrs ago | 1743 Views

Bulawayo supply dams still in distress

15 hrs ago | 588 Views

Unite to resolve Gukurahundi impasse, says NPRC

15 hrs ago | 187 Views

'MDC-T's Phugeni raped my daughter'

15 hrs ago | 1710 Views

Zimbabwe needs US$123m for fibre cables

15 hrs ago | 156 Views

It is NOT illegal for City of Harare to clamp and tow away vehicles

15 hrs ago | 547 Views

Lamentations of a Zimbabwean

15 hrs ago | 440 Views

Prince Dube out for two months

15 hrs ago | 362 Views

Are Zimbabwean doctors now too cowed to speak?

15 hrs ago | 558 Views

Schools to stay open despite COVID-19 ravages

15 hrs ago | 517 Views

Mnangagwa to be cleared by my trial, claims Nguwaya

15 hrs ago | 454 Views

Zimbabwe Prison ordered to provide inmates with water

15 hrs ago | 319 Views

Informal traders urged to desist from buying fake COVID-19 certificates

15 hrs ago | 215 Views

MDC Alliance activists threaten to sue Matanga over nudes

15 hrs ago | 715 Views

Safeguard loses US$35 000 to armed robbers

15 hrs ago | 443 Views

Harare HR director arrested for corruption

15 hrs ago | 605 Views

Mutsvangwa defends flouting Covid-19 restrictions

15 hrs ago | 356 Views

Gold panner beats up workmate to death

15 hrs ago | 261 Views

Highway robbers on the prowl along Victoria Falls-Bulawayo highway

15 hrs ago | 622 Views

Father shoots children

15 hrs ago | 1021 Views

Econet opens one-stop shop in Bulawayo

15 hrs ago | 289 Views

Worry over high pupil pregnancy during lockdown

15 hrs ago | 316 Views

Biti assaults a white lady at the Magistrate Courts?

15 hrs ago | 2574 Views

Supreme Court slams Ndewere

15 hrs ago | 522 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days