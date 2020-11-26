Zanu-PF MP snubs President's preparatory meeting

News / National

by Staff Reporter

Mazowe Central Member of Parliament Sydney Chidamba is under fire from provincial leadership after he snubbed a preparatory meeting of President Emerson Mnangagwa today.Chidamba who was once reprimanded by the late Politburo member Perence Shiri over a leaked audio to impeach Mnangagwa did not bother to meet the Provincial leadership led by chairperson Kazembe Kazembe and Politburo member Munyaradzi Machacha who leads the Chitepo School of ideology.The meeting was to prepare for the national tree planting day at Kakora primary school by to be graced by the president.Chidamba has always been linked to G40 after he became the vice chairman of the province in Robert Mugabe era and since the coming in of Mnangagwa he was reduced to a cell member.Provincial member Michael Mutopa confirmed that they have since warned Chidamba of Working parallel with the president."We warned Chidamba of his G40 links after he snubbed our provincial leadership in his constituency where the president is visiting instead of preparing for the president he was busy campaigning for another DCC aspiring chairman in Gunguhwe ward6 and Chaminuka district," he said.Chidamba's mobile number was power off.Meanwhile, DCC members are putting the final nail as election is around the corner.