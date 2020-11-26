Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

The situation remains the same at Ran mine

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
SEVEN DAYS now since the collapse of Ran mine, Bindura and only one body of the illegal miners from the suspected 30 and one helper have been retrieved.

The shaft which is over 500 metres deep is giving the rescue team torrid time to retrieve the bodies which are feared dead.

Mashonaland Central provincial district coordinator Timothy Maregere confirmed the development.

"Water is still being pumped out of the shaft, the shafts were so deep to about 500 meters so as it stand only those two have been retrieved," Maregere said.

He further said although rains are pouring they do not affect the process as the pumps are pumping underground water.

"Rains cannot disrupt the process since we are pumping out underground water so far there is a better development as we have pumped out mud a sign that shows that the water is almost finished underground we should retrieve the bodies anytime from now," he added.

The collapse was triggered by the blasting of a support pillar in an area, which was flooded, resulting in the roof of the shaft giving in on Wednesday.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Thabitha Khumalo diagnosed with cancer

2 hrs ago | 700 Views

Mutsvangwa calls on Zanu-PF to deal ruthlessly with troublemakers

2 hrs ago | 260 Views

Remembering those who made it possible, our fallen heroes

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Was the court fair on mary Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 512 Views

Zulu urges artistes to eradicate GBV

4 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zanu-PF MP snubs President's preparatory meeting

4 hrs ago | 621 Views

Human wildlife conflict stops agriculture where hunting brings hope

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

LISTEN: Mnangagwa vul'gate song breaks social media

10 hrs ago | 6248 Views

Texas Hold'em Poker Hand Rankings - The Difference Between Winning And Losing

11 hrs ago | 255 Views

Basic steps to playing Blackjack

11 hrs ago | 213 Views

Unexpected low traffic at Beitbridge border

12 hrs ago | 1974 Views

Zimbabwe chalks 95 new Covid-19 cases

12 hrs ago | 915 Views

Zimra officials test positive to Covid-19 at Beitbridge border

12 hrs ago | 1741 Views

Zimbabweans jailed 15 years for smuggling explosives into SA

12 hrs ago | 1226 Views

CID team investigating Mnangagwa ally arrested

13 hrs ago | 5176 Views

Twitter punishes Newsday, suspends account

13 hrs ago | 1725 Views

Swearing in of Khupe and her MDC-T allies as MPs, Senators challenged

15 hrs ago | 4300 Views

'Zanu-PF must crack whip on troublemakers'

15 hrs ago | 1982 Views

Mukuru loses US$35K to robbers

15 hrs ago | 1824 Views

Mangudya warns money launderers

15 hrs ago | 2086 Views

Gatherings limit revised to 100 after Mutsvangwa party

15 hrs ago | 3684 Views

Chiwenga's wife living in fear

16 hrs ago | 3047 Views

MDC Alliance councillors ditch Chamisa, join Khupe

16 hrs ago | 3318 Views

Game Park miner loses claims in violent takeover

16 hrs ago | 757 Views

Ginimbi cases struck off the roll

16 hrs ago | 1376 Views

Xenophobic attacks resurface in SA

16 hrs ago | 1747 Views

Bulawayo supply dams still in distress

16 hrs ago | 591 Views

Unite to resolve Gukurahundi impasse, says NPRC

16 hrs ago | 188 Views

'MDC-T's Phugeni raped my daughter'

16 hrs ago | 1726 Views

Zimbabwe needs US$123m for fibre cables

16 hrs ago | 157 Views

It is NOT illegal for City of Harare to clamp and tow away vehicles

16 hrs ago | 547 Views

Lamentations of a Zimbabwean

16 hrs ago | 442 Views

Prince Dube out for two months

16 hrs ago | 364 Views

Are Zimbabwean doctors now too cowed to speak?

16 hrs ago | 562 Views

Schools to stay open despite COVID-19 ravages

16 hrs ago | 519 Views

Mnangagwa to be cleared by my trial, claims Nguwaya

16 hrs ago | 462 Views

Zimbabwe Prison ordered to provide inmates with water

16 hrs ago | 322 Views

Informal traders urged to desist from buying fake COVID-19 certificates

16 hrs ago | 216 Views

MDC Alliance activists threaten to sue Matanga over nudes

16 hrs ago | 719 Views

Safeguard loses US$35 000 to armed robbers

16 hrs ago | 445 Views

Harare HR director arrested for corruption

16 hrs ago | 611 Views

Mutsvangwa defends flouting Covid-19 restrictions

16 hrs ago | 358 Views

Gold panner beats up workmate to death

16 hrs ago | 262 Views

Highway robbers on the prowl along Victoria Falls-Bulawayo highway

16 hrs ago | 634 Views

Father shoots children

16 hrs ago | 1028 Views

Econet opens one-stop shop in Bulawayo

16 hrs ago | 289 Views

Worry over high pupil pregnancy during lockdown

16 hrs ago | 321 Views

Biti assaults a white lady at the Magistrate Courts?

16 hrs ago | 2624 Views

Supreme Court slams Ndewere

16 hrs ago | 526 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days