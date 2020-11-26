The situation remains the same at Ran mine

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

SEVEN DAYS now since the collapse of Ran mine, Bindura and only one body of the illegal miners from the suspected 30 and one helper have been retrieved.The shaft which is over 500 metres deep is giving the rescue team torrid time to retrieve the bodies which are feared dead.Mashonaland Central provincial district coordinator Timothy Maregere confirmed the development."Water is still being pumped out of the shaft, the shafts were so deep to about 500 meters so as it stand only those two have been retrieved," Maregere said.He further said although rains are pouring they do not affect the process as the pumps are pumping underground water."Rains cannot disrupt the process since we are pumping out underground water so far there is a better development as we have pumped out mud a sign that shows that the water is almost finished underground we should retrieve the bodies anytime from now," he added.The collapse was triggered by the blasting of a support pillar in an area, which was flooded, resulting in the roof of the shaft giving in on Wednesday.