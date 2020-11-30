Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Prince Dube set for surgery today

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE international forward Prince Dube, who suffered a left-arm fracture during a league game, is set to undergo surgery in South Africa today.

The Tanzania-based forward was flown to South Africa by his club, Azam, at the weekend for specialist treatment. He injured his ulna bone during a Tanzanian top-flight league match against Young Africans.

Azam chief executive, Abulkarim Amin, yesterday told The Herald they had booked an appointment with the surgeon at the Vincent Pallotti Hospital in Cape Town.

"Prince is in a stable condition. He was seen by the surgeon on Monday and is set for surgery tomorrow (today).

"We hope and pray that everything goes on well," said Amin.

Dube will miss action for the rest of the year after X-rays showed he broke his left arm ulna bone (the long bone found in the forearm that stretches from the elbow to the smallest finger).

The Warriors striker, who began his career in Tanzania in blistering fashion, with six goals in as many matches and four assists, was stretchered off the pitch 15 minutes into the game.

He joined the club in August, just before the start of the current season, and has been making headlines in Tanzania because of his goal-scoring prowess. The former Highlanders striker was voted the Player of the Month when the league started in September.

The award came with a prize of one million Tanzanian shillings (US$431). He was rewarded after scoring in four straight games for Azam, and also chipping in with some crucial assists, in the first month of his contract. His form helped Azam to climb top of the log standings. But, they suffered identical 1-0 defeats in succession, to Kinondoni Municipal Council FC and Young Africans, and lost their place at the top.

The defeat to Young Africans was Azam's third of the season and they dropped into second place on the log standings while Young Africans took over pole position.

The club played one more game after Dube's injury and were held to a 1-1 draw by Biashara United. The Warriors forward is likely to miss up to eight league games.

Karim said the club, which recently fired Romanian coach Aristica Cioaba after their rough patch, will need to adjust to life without Dube.

"We have spoken to the surgeons and they said he will need something like six weeks, after the surgery, before he comes back.

"Obviously, he will miss a couple of games and it's a setback for us. "But this is football, injuries are common in football. So, we have to adjust and get used to playing without him during this period," said Karim.


Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

RBZ orders Zimbabwe banks to give forex

2 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Zimbabwe targets airport rehab

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Sikhala says 'It's time for talks with Mnangagwa'

2 hrs ago | 940 Views

Beitbridge to remain open, says Zimra

2 hrs ago | 279 Views

SA junk status a big Zimbabwe problem

2 hrs ago | 351 Views

Mohadi's former business partner survives shooting

2 hrs ago | 565 Views

Mnangagwa orders courts to respect human rights

2 hrs ago | 368 Views

Zanu-PF clears 'G40 remnant'

2 hrs ago | 264 Views

Mphoko's trial continues in camera

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Zanu-PF officials in kidnapping storm

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

We are not political, claims NGO

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Harare deputy mayor faces arrest

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

Govt must urgently close schools, says PTUZ

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Soldier jailed 12 months for assaulting pregnant girlfriend

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Chamisa's MPs pay tribute to Mushayi

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Rushwaya's bid to have seized phones back hits brickwall

2 hrs ago | 331 Views

ZOU lecturers paid $5 per exam script, cry foul

2 hrs ago | 273 Views

Hunger stalks villagers

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Soldiers accused of gold panning in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 225 Views

Bulawayo appoints caretaker councillors

2 hrs ago | 222 Views

Econet shakes up to ride out crisis

2 hrs ago | 237 Views

Mthuli Ncube to engage industry

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Sanctions hurting innocent Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Stolen ambulance belonged to BCC, driver faces disciplinary action

2 hrs ago | 262 Views

Protesters deny public violence charges

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Council top brass in US$8m binge

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Mnangagwa tells courts to 'fast track all corruption cases'

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Mthuli Ncube ordered to disclose foreign debts by High Court

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

NetOne boss trial moved to next year

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

'Don't bribe VID driving examiners'

2 hrs ago | 360 Views

Lawyer up for theft of motor vehicle

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

One-stop border post to ease congestion at Beitbridge

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zimra streamlines border operations

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Hideous mayoral robe wears thin

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Police speak on RoilBAAs stoppage

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Mnangagwa urges judiciary to fight corruption

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Econet withholds dividend

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

US$300m for Beitbridge Border Post upgrade

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Police warn motorists

2 hrs ago | 226 Views

CIO operative points gun at his superior

2 hrs ago | 434 Views

2 killed in Bulawayo road accidents

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Motor industry overjoyed by import ban on old cars

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Mourner is killed in beer row

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zimbabwe, SA ready for traffic increase at border post

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Tendai Biti probe continues

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

More radio stations coming, says BAZ

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Masvingo Town unleashes debt collectors on ZRP to recover $10m

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Thabitha Khumalo diagnosed with cancer

13 hrs ago | 3206 Views

Mutsvangwa calls on Zanu-PF to deal ruthlessly with troublemakers

13 hrs ago | 1343 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days