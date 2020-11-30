Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mourner is killed in beer row

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
FOUR Chitungwiza men appeared in court yesterday for allegedly assaulting to death a mourner over beer, before dumping his body at the town's sewer plant.

Never Zhuwawo (32), Edaldan Maponga (18),  Zecks Mucharwa (32) and Kudzanayi Makate (22), all of Unit L, Chitungwiza, appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court charged with murder.

They were not asked to plead to the charges when they appeared before magistrate Mrs Judith Taruvinga, who remanded them in custody to December 15 for routine remand. Mrs Taruvinga advised the four to approach the High Court for bail application.

The State led by Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa had that on August 5 this year at around 8pm, the quartet and three others who are still on the run, met the now deceased who was at a funeral wake with two Black Label beer quarts in his possession.

Zhuwawo then approached him and asked for beer, but the now deceased, whose name was not mentioned in court papers, refused to give him. It is alleged that Zhuwawo then called his accomplices and started assaulting the man. The court heard that they used batons and sticks to assault him, resulting in his death.

In a bid to conceal the offence, it is alleged that they drove to Chitungwiza sewer plant where they dumped his body. The body was discovered the following day and investigations led to the arrest of the four in connection with the murder.

Source - the herald

